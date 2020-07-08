Disneyland Releases First Look at New 65th Anniversary Merchandise

by | Jul 8, 2020 5:04 PM Pacific Time

In just a few days, it will have been exactly 65 years since Disneyland opened its gates to the world. As is tradition with most big anniversaries, Disneyland is releasing special merchandise to commemorate the event, and today we got a first look at what we can expect!

  • Can you believe that it’s been almost 65 years since Walt Disney welcomed the first guests to Disneyland with the famous words, “To all who come to this happy place, welcome!”? Today, we got a first look at the new merchandise honoring the 65th anniversary of Disneyland.
  • This year, as different as it is, will also include a new, convenient way to purchase some of these new products with the Disneyland Park 65th anniversary online merchandise event.
  • With this online event guests can purchase their favorites (along with some special items for Annual Passholders) on July 14 beginning at 10 a.m. PT, while supplies last, to pick up at the Downtown Disney District from July 23 through 27 or have shipped directly to your home. Follow the link above for more information on how you can participate in this online event from your own home.
  • Commemorate 65 years of magic in the newest spirit jersey with “The Happiest Place on Earth” or this button-up shirt with some of the beloved icons of Disneyland park.
  • Accessorize your looks with an adorable mini backpack by Loungefly featuring Sleeping Beauty Castle then top it off with an iconic ear hat or sparkling headband to ring in this momentous anniversary in style!
  • Pin traders won’t want to miss out on the chance to purchase limited edition pins featuring the infamous Hat Box Ghost, the iconic Disneyland marquee and even a map of the park as seen in 1955!
  • Annual passholders will want to check out an assortment of items available only for our Disneyland Resort Annual Passholders through the Disneyland Park 65th anniversary online merchandise event. From trading pins and apparel to a special Disney Parks Wishables plush of the Abominable Snowman from the Matterhorn Bobsleds attraction, get ready to celebrate the Happiest Place on Earth!
  • An announcement is anticipated soon regarding even more ways to get some of the latest merchandise on shopDisney.com to honor the 65th anniversary with exclusive commemorative lithographs launching on July 17 at 7 a.m. PST.

 
 
