“California Sole” Footwear Store Coming to Downtown Disney Shortly After District Reopens on July 9th

In just a few weeks time, the Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort will reopen, and we are already learning more about the coming offerings to the entertainment complex. Replacing Sanuk, later this summer we can experience the new California Sole.

What’s Happening:

Your feet are going to love the distinctive styles from California Sole, the new footwear store coming later this summer to the Downtown Disney District Disneyland Resort

California Sole is a California-inspired, full-service footwear store. Most of the brands they carry were born in beautiful, sunny California and each one has an amazing story to tell. The staff is very knowledgeable and can share with guests the stories, passion and heart—or “sole”—behind each line of footwear while providing personalized service.

California Sole looks for iconic craftsmanship and timeless style that inspires wearers to get out and get active. All the brands carried are easy on the eyes and easy on the feet! They will be featuring Vans, Sanuk, OluKai, Reef and Havaianas, along with Stance socks, Pura Vida bracelets and other accessories.

The minute guests step through the doors, California Sole wants them to feel the carefree, California lifestyle. Much like the logo is as bright as a California sunset, the new store will be light, bright and modern with iconic California artwork. In addition, our doors will stay open to appreciate the perfect weather.

As previously announced several operational changes