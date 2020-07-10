Disney World Will Use Virtual Queue for “Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance” With New Boarding Group Release Schedule

Walt Disney World just announced that they will be using a virtual queue for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance when Disney’s Hollywood Studios reopens on July 15th with new modifications.

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney World has backtracked on reported plans to not use virtual queues

Unlike in the past where the virtual queue opened for all Guests inside the park when it opened, virtual queue spots will now be distributed in timed groups.

Guests can attempt to get a spot in the virtual queue at 10:00 am, 1:00 pm, or 4:00 pm.

This new change to the virtual queue distribution process eliminates the need for Guests to be inside the park before it opens.

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance is the only attraction that Disney plans to use a virtual queue for.

Tips for Using the Virtual Queue:

Have the My Disney Experience app loaded on your smartphone and connected to all members in your party.

Open the app at the designated release times (10:00, 1:00, or 4:00) from inside the park after all members of your party have entered the park.

Select “Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance Virtual Queue” on the home screen.

The app will display if there is availability and allow Guests to gain a boarding group number.

Enable push notifications to be alerted when its time for your boarding group to enter the attraction.

Guests will have one hour from the time their boarding group is called to enter the queue to experience Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance.