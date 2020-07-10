Disney World Will Use Virtual Queue for “Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance” With New Boarding Group Release Schedule

Walt Disney World just announced that they will be using a virtual queue for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance when Disney’s Hollywood Studios reopens on July 15th with new modifications.
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney World has backtracked on reported plans to not use virtual queues in the theme parks when they reopen.
- In a Disney Parks Blog update, Disney now says that Guests with Park Pass Reservations for Disney’s Hollywood Studios will need to use the virtual queue in order to experience Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance.
- Unlike in the past where the virtual queue opened for all Guests inside the park when it opened, virtual queue spots will now be distributed in timed groups.
- Guests can attempt to get a spot in the virtual queue at 10:00 am, 1:00 pm, or 4:00 pm.
- This new change to the virtual queue distribution process eliminates the need for Guests to be inside the park before it opens.
- Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance is the only attraction that Disney plans to use a virtual queue for.
Tips for Using the Virtual Queue:
- Have the My Disney Experience app loaded on your smartphone and connected to all members in your party.
- Open the app at the designated release times (10:00, 1:00, or 4:00) from inside the park after all members of your party have entered the park.
- Select “Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance Virtual Queue” on the home screen.
- The app will display if there is availability and allow Guests to gain a boarding group number.
- Enable push notifications to be alerted when its time for your boarding group to enter the attraction.
- Guests will have one hour from the time their boarding group is called to enter the queue to experience Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance.