Disney World Won’t Use Virtual Queues and Single Rider Lines When They Reopen

According to Scott Gustin on Twitter, Walt Disney World will not be using Virtual Queues or Single Rider Lines when the parks reopen.
NEW: Disney has told Cast Members there will be no virtual queues used for attractions when parks reopen. This includes Rise of the Resistance. Single rider lines will also not be utilized.
This information has not been posted online (yet) but Cast Members have been informed.
— Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) June 20, 2020
- Single Rider Lines were previously used in an effort to increase attraction capacity by filling single empty seats, but Disney will be intentionally leaving seats blank on select attractions when they reopen.
- Disney has yet to make any statements yet regarding this new change to their operation.
- Universal Orlando reopened earlier this month and has been using a virtual queue system for some of their most popular attractions, including Hagrid’s Motorbike Adventure.