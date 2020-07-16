New “Hocus Pocus” Spirit Jersey Coming Soon to shopDisney

by | Jul 16, 2020 5:24 PM Pacific Time

Today, July 16, 2020, marks the 27th anniversary of the release of one of Disney’s most popular Halloween movies of all-time. Hocus Pocus was released on this date all the way back in 1993, and it has become a cult classic of sorts since. Soon, fans will be able to celebrate the film with a brand new spirit jersey.

  • No specific release date has been shared for the new spirit jersey but Disney Style promises that it will be coming to shopDisney soon.

About Hocus Pocus:

  • Hocus Pocus was released in 1993, and starred Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy as sisters who were cursed in 1963 in Salem, Massachusetts. The witches were inadvertently resurrected centuries later by a boy who had recently moved from California (dare we say, “Hollywood”) to Salem. When the witches come to the 20th century, they find that Halloween is now being celebrated as a holiday.
  • The film was directed by Kenny Ortega, with a script by Mick Garris and Neil Cuthbert that was based on a story by Garris and David Kirschner.
  • Hocus Pocus was not a blockbuster success at the Box Office, taking in only $39 million dollars worldwide when the movie had a $28 million budget. However, the movie has become a fan-favorite, with the film becoming more culturally relevant in recent years.
  • Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom debuted the Hocus Pocus Villain’s Spell-Tacular in 2015, and the film has become a staple to Freeform’s 31 Days of Halloween programming.

ICYMI – More Hocus Pocus news:

  • Funko revealed some new Hocus Pocus collectables exclusive to Spirit Halloween including a Funko Pop! of Billy Butcherson and Pez Dispensers of the Sanderson Sisters.
  • Hocus Pocus: The Game is now available for pre-order for $19.99 with a release date of July 26th.
  • Funko has pre-released several of their spooky new Pop! Figures that are perfectly themed for the Halloween season, including some new Hocus Pocus figures.
 
 
