Funko Reveals New “Hocus Pocus” Collectibles” Coming to Spirit Halloween

Funko just revealed some new Hocus Pocus collectables exclusive to Spirit Halloween including a Funko Pop! of Billy Butcherson and Pez Dispensers of the Sanderson Sisters.
What’s Happening:
- Spirit Halloween is the exclusive retailer of three new Hocus Pocus collectables from Funko.
- Fans who already own the Funko Pop! vinyls can add Winnifred and Sarah’s ex-boyfriend Billy Butcherson to their collection for $12.99.
- In addition, new Funko Pez Dispensers of Winifred, Mary, and Sarah Sanderson are available for $4.99 each.
- Click here to see Spirit Halloween’s online Hocus Pocus shop.