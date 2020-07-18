FuelRod Kiosks Share Notice of “Founders” Status, Allowing Customers to Get Free Unlimited Swaps

During our visit to Disney Springs today, we noticed a special notice at one of the FuelRod kiosks, informing customers of their new “Founders” status program. This will allow certain customers to enjoy unlimited free swaps.
- FuelRod announced the availability of the “Founders” status in recognition of the continued support and loyalty of the most valued customers and “early adopters” of FuelRod’s world-first, power-on-the-go program.
- The creation of the “Founders” status also resolves pending litigation against it pertaining to changes in its policies regarding charges for swapping its devices.
- As the notice from the kiosk explains, those who purchased a FuelRod Kit before October 26, 2019 and have not subsequently received a refund, may qualify for “Founders” status.
- All existing FuelRod customers are encouraged to verify their eligibility by completing a simple questionnaire
- Upon verification, the customer must create an account on the FuelRod Mobile app using the same email address as indicated in the questionnaire before their “Founders” status can be automatically activated.
- As a Founder, the customer can continue to enjoy free, unlimited swaps at any FuelRod kiosks.
- There is no cost to eligible customers to become a Founder.
- Once verified, Founders will use the FuelRod app in conjunction with the kiosks to obtain free swaps under the program.
- If the customer doesn’t already have the FuelRod app on their smartphone, they must download it and create their account using the same email address as indicated in the questionnaire.
- The FuelRod App can be downloaded in the App Store or in Google Play.
- The app will generate a scannable QR code that will be input at the kiosk at the time of the swap.
- The kiosk will then allow Founders to swap their existing FuelRods for free, even at kiosks that charge to swap.
- FuelRod kiosks can be found around both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resorts.