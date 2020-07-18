Photos – New Merchandise and Other Updates from Around Disney Springs

With all four parks now reopened to the public, guests are returning to Walt Disney World. The parks aren’t the only place there have been some changes though. Guests can find some great new merchandise over at World of Disney in Disney Springs, as well as a few other changes around the resort's dining and shopping district.

At World of Disney, guests will find some great new merchandise, including a set of new short-sleeve button down shirts.

These new shirts feature some of your favorite Disney characters, including: Figment Hei Hei Orange Bird



There are even a couple of shirts featuring the grape soda bottlecap from the hit Pixar film Up and even Walt Disney World trash cans!

These new shirts retail for $59.99 each.

There is also a new collection of Disney character T-Shirts, featuring four new designs with some of your favorite characters, including: Huey, Dewey and Louie Tod and Copper from Disney’s The Fox and the Hound Ursula Pluto



These new shirts are available for $36.99.

Guests looking for something a little more warm and cozy might enjoy this new Walt Disney World hoodie.

This new hoodie is available for $54.99.

The final piece of new apparel is a T-Shirt that celebrates one of Disney’s classic attractions – Jungle Cruise

This new Jungle Cruise T-Shirt sells for $36.99.

And speaking of Jungle Cruise, fans of the classic attraction might want to pick up this new Jungle Cruise Cookie Jar for $55.

Elsewhere around Disney Springs, visitors may notice some other new changes.

Both Wolfgang Puck Express and the Rainforest Cafe have newly reopened and are once again welcoming guests.

And finally, over in the Town Center area of Disney Springs, a new Lovepop store will be opening between the Ron Jon Surf Shop

There is no exact opening date for Lovepop, but the signs in the store windows say “Coming Soon 2020.”