20th Century Studios Sets Benson Lee to Direct Untitled K-Pop Film

20th Century Studios has found a director for their yet-untitled K-Pop film. According to Deadline, the Disney-owned studio has tapped Benson Lee to helm the new project.

Lee is known for his most recent directorial credit, the 2015 film Seoul Searching , which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival.

The untitled K-Pop feature film comes from Scooter Braun's SB Projects and Epic Magazine.

The film follows “a young Asian-American college student from the U.S. who becomes a top competitor on South Korea’s toughest k-pop competition show and chases her dreams of becoming a K-Pop star, despite the disapproval of her family.”

Elyse Hollander is currently attached to write the film.

Braun and James Shin are attached as producers with Scott Manson set to serve as executive producer on behalf of SB Projects.

Joshua Davis and Arthur Spector are also on as producers with Joshuah Bearman on as another executive producer on behalf of Epic Magazine.

John Zaozirny is attached as a third executive producer on behalf of Bellevue Productions.

