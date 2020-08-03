Disney Reportedly Letting Go of 20th Century Studios’ “The Woman in the Window,” Film Moving to Netflix

The anticipated film from Disney-owned 20th Century Studios, The Woman in the Window, is currently in talks to leave the hands of the Walt Disney Company and into the hands of Netflix to become an event release for the streaming service, according to Deadline.
What’s Happening:
- Netflix is currently in the process of finalizing an acquisition deal that will see the much-anticipated film The Woman in the Window leave the hands of 20th Century Studios and become an “event film” on the popular streaming service.
- The film, which is finished, is directed by Joe Wright (Pan, Anna Karenina) and is the last of the book-based projects that were acquired by Elizabeth Gabler and Fox 2000 when the Walt Disney Company acquired Fox and shut down that division.
- At this time, the deal is still being finalized so there is no time frame in which Netflix will release the film.
- The Woman in the Window is a thriller that stars Amy Adams and sees an agoraphobic child psychologist befriend a neighbor across the street from her New York City brownstone, only to see her own life turned upside down when the woman disappears and she suspects foul play. A stellar ensemble cast brings Tracy Letts’ screenplay based on the gripping, best-selling novel to life, where shocking secrets are revealed, and no one—and nothing—is what it seems.
- Originally slated for a fall 2019 release from the aforementioned, now shuttered, Fox 2000, the drama based on the novel by A.J. Finn was originally scheduled to make its theatrical debut on May 15, 2020.
- A second trailer for the film was revealed in December of 2019: