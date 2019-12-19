Fox Unveils Official Trailer, Second Poster for “The Woman in the Window”

Can you believe everything you see? The official trailer and a new poster for Fox’s The Woman in the Window have arrived.

What’s happening:

This morning, 20th Century Fox unveiled the official Twitter account ( @doctorisin The Woman in the Window.

The studio used the new account to reveal the film’s official trailer and a second poster.

Originally slated for a fall 2019 release from Fox 2000

Official trailer:

New Poster:

About The Woman in the Window:

“In The Woman in the Window, a psychological suspense thriller directed by Joe Wright, an agoraphobic child psychologist befriends a neighbor across the street from her New York City brownstone, only to see her own life turned upside down when the woman disappears and she suspects foul play. A stellar ensemble cast brings Tracy Letts’ screenplay based on the gripping, best-selling novel to life, where shocking secrets are revealed, and no one—and nothing—is what it seems.”

The film stars:

Amy Adams

Gary Oldman

Anthony Mackie

Wyatt Russell

Brian Tyree Henry

Jennifer Jason Leigh

Julianne Moore

Creative team:

Directed by: Joe Wright

Screenplay by: Tracy Letts

Based on the Best-Selling Novel by: A.J. Finn

Produced by: Scott Rudin Eli Bush Anthony Katagas



The Woman in the Window opens in U.S. theaters May 15, 2020