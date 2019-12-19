Fox Unveils Official Trailer, Second Poster for “The Woman in the Window”

Can you believe everything you see? The official trailer and a new poster for Fox’s The Woman in the Window have arrived.
What’s happening:
- This morning, 20th Century Fox unveiled the official Twitter account (@doctorisin) for their upcoming spring thriller, The Woman in the Window.
- The studio used the new account to reveal the film’s official trailer and a second poster.
- Originally slated for a fall 2019 release from Fox 2000, the drama based on the novel by A.J. Finn will now make its theatrical debut on May 15, 2020.
Official trailer:
New Poster:
About The Woman in the Window:
- “In The Woman in the Window, a psychological suspense thriller directed by Joe Wright, an agoraphobic child psychologist befriends a neighbor across the street from her New York City brownstone, only to see her own life turned upside down when the woman disappears and she suspects foul play. A stellar ensemble cast brings Tracy Letts’ screenplay based on the gripping, best-selling novel to life, where shocking secrets are revealed, and no one—and nothing—is what it seems.”
The film stars:
- Amy Adams
- Gary Oldman
- Anthony Mackie
- Wyatt Russell
- Brian Tyree Henry
- Jennifer Jason Leigh
- Julianne Moore
Creative team:
- Directed by:
- Joe Wright
- Screenplay by:
- Tracy Letts
- Based on the Best-Selling Novel by:
- A.J. Finn
- Produced by:
- Scott Rudin
- Eli Bush
- Anthony Katagas
The Woman in the Window opens in U.S. theaters May 15, 2020