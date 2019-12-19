Fox Unveils Official Trailer, Second Poster for “The Woman in the Window”

by | Dec 19, 2019 9:37 AM Pacific Time

Can you believe everything you see? The official trailer and a new poster for Fox’s The Woman in the Window have arrived.

What’s happening:

  • This morning, 20th Century Fox unveiled the official Twitter account (@doctorisin) for their upcoming spring thriller, The Woman in the Window.
  • The studio used the new account to reveal the film’s official trailer and a second poster.
  • Originally slated for a fall 2019 release from Fox 2000, the drama based on the novel by A.J. Finn will now make its theatrical debut on May 15, 2020.

Official trailer:

New Poster:

About The Woman in the Window:

  • “In The Woman in the Window, a psychological suspense thriller directed by Joe Wright, an agoraphobic child psychologist befriends a neighbor across the street from her New York City brownstone, only to see her own life turned upside down when the woman disappears and she suspects foul play. A stellar ensemble cast brings Tracy Letts’ screenplay based on the gripping, best-selling novel to life, where shocking secrets are revealed, and no one—and nothing—is what it seems.”

The film stars:

  • Amy Adams
  • Gary Oldman
  • Anthony Mackie
  • Wyatt Russell
  • Brian Tyree Henry
  • Jennifer Jason Leigh
  • Julianne Moore

Creative team:

  • Directed by:
    • Joe Wright
  • Screenplay by:
    • Tracy Letts
  • Based on the Best-Selling Novel by:
    • A.J. Finn
  • Produced by:
    • Scott Rudin
    • Eli Bush
    • Anthony Katagas

The Woman in the Window opens in U.S. theaters May 15, 2020

 
 
Comments

Send this to a friend