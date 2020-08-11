New Souvenir Walt Disney World 2020-21 Calendar Arrives at the Parks

by | Aug 11, 2020 2:09 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , ,

Some of us here at Laughing Place have a theory that summer is over when the next year’s calendar makes an appearance at the Disney Parks. Well, summer is over! The 2020-21 Calendar has made an appearance at Walt Disney World!

What’s Happening:

  • A souvenir that many park fans look forward to, the next year’s calendar featuring imagery from the parks, has finally made its appearance at Walt Disney World. 
  • Spotted in the Emporium at the Magic Kingdom, the new 2020-21 Calendar is now available for park goers to purchase.
  • Each year, the calendar features iconic imagery from the Walt Disney World parks, and this year is no different. Based on the back of the calendar, we can expect to see images from:
    • Alien Swirling Saucers in Toy Story Land
    • Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge
    • Navi River Journey in Pandora: The World of Avatar
    • Disney’s Skyliner
    • Cinderella Castle
    • The Tree of Life
    • Journey Into Your Imagination with Figment at EPCOT
    • The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
    • And More!

  • While this souvenir was spotted at Walt Disney World, the Disneyland Resort in California has their own unique version of this calendar as well!

ICYMI: More Walt Disney World News

  • Programs who are eagerly anticipating the arrival of TRON Lightcycle Run at the Magic Kingdom can check out our latest construction update, showcasing much of the exterior portion of the ride track, as well as the massive show building the majority of the attraction will take place.
  • The time in which we can walk from Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa to the Magic Kingdom is drawing near, as our construction update shows the progress on the pathway that will connect all the hotels around the Seven Seas Lagoon to the Magic Kingdom.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed