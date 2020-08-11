New Souvenir Walt Disney World 2020-21 Calendar Arrives at the Parks

Some of us here at Laughing Place have a theory that summer is over when the next year’s calendar makes an appearance at the Disney Parks. Well, summer is over! The 2020-21 Calendar has made an appearance at Walt Disney World!

What’s Happening:

A souvenir that many park fans look forward to, the next year’s calendar featuring imagery from the parks, has finally made its appearance at Walt Disney World.

Spotted in the Emporium at the Magic Kingdom

Each year, the calendar features iconic imagery from the Walt Disney World parks, and this year is no different. Based on the back of the calendar, we can expect to see images from: Alien Swirling Saucers in Toy Story Land Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Navi River Journey in Pandora: The World of Avatar Disney’s Skyliner Cinderella Castle The Tree of Life Journey Into Your Imagination with Figment at EPCOT The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror at Disney’s Hollywood Studios And More!



While this souvenir was spotted at Walt Disney World, the Disneyland Resort in California has their own unique version of this calendar as well!

