Grand Floridian Walkway Construction Update 8/11/2020

Though all aspects of the Walt Disney World Resort may not be open yet, work continues on a small project that many fans are looking forward to. Today, we were overhead on the Walt Disney World Monorail and caught some glimpses of the walkway and bridge that will soon connect Magic Kingdom to Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa.

What’s Happening:

Last year, Disney confirmed

Once the path is completed, The Transportation and Ticket Center, Disney’s Polynesian Resort, Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, Magic Kingdom, and Disney’s Contemporary Resort will all be on the same path and can easily access each other by foot. With the pathway from Disney’s Polynesian Resort to Shades of Green, it can be argued that Shades of Green is also along this path.

Boat transportation can still be utilized for the Magic Kingdom resorts, as well as the Monorail for those resorts on the Monorail loop.

The new swing-bridge is being constructed over a maintenance canal that is used for the Electrical Water Pageant.

To see the extent of the progress, we can look at our past update from June.

