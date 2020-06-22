Photo Construction Update: Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort Walkway

Several Walt Disney World Resort hotels reopened today and that means guests were once again welcomed back to the most magical place on Earth. While the parks aren’t open just yet, we were able to get a look at one of the ongoing construction projects just outside Magic Kingdom. Take a look at the progress on the walkway between Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa.
- Last year, Disney confirmed plans to connect the path to Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa to give guests staying at the resort another convenient way to reach the Magic Kingdom.
- Once the path is completed, The Transportation and Ticket Center, Disney’s Polynesian Resort, Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, Magic Kingdom, and Disney’s Contemporary Resort will all be on the same path and can easily access each other by foot. With the pathway from Disney’s Polynesian Resort to Shades of Green, it can be argued that Shades of Green is also along this path.
- Boat transportation can still be utilized for the Magic Kingdom resorts, as well as the Monorail for those resorts on the Monorail loop.
- The new swing-bridge is being constructed over a maintenance canal that is used for the Electrical Water Pageant.
