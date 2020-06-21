Disney World To Reopen 7 Additional Resorts Later in 2020

Walt Disney World has announced more resorts reopening later this year for Guests who already have reservations.
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney World will reopen seven additional resorts beyond the previously announced Disney Vacation Club Villas.
- The additional resorts will reopen after the June 22nd DVC reopening date.
- For the remainder of 2020, the resorts below will only be available to Guests who currently have a reservation planned before the end of the year.
- On June 24th, Disney will begin accepting new reservations at the following resorts for travel dates in 2021.
Additional Resorts Reopening in 2020:
- July 10 – Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House, Disney’s Pop Century Resort, Disney’s Contemporary Resort
- July 29 – Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort
- Aug. 12 – Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort and Disney’s Art of Animation Resort
- Aug. 24 – Disney’s Yacht & Beach Club Resorts
- Sept. 21 – Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
- Oct. 1 – Disney’s BoardWalk Resort
- Oct. 14 – Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort
