Disney World To Reopen 7 Additional Resorts Later in 2020

Walt Disney World has announced more resorts reopening later this year for Guests who already have reservations.

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney World will reopen seven additional resorts beyond the previously announced Disney Vacation Club Villas

The additional resorts will reopen after the June 22nd DVC reopening date.

For the remainder of 2020, the resorts below will only be available to Guests who currently have a reservation planned before the end of the year.

On June 24th, Disney will begin accepting new reservations at the following resorts for travel dates in 2021.

Additional Resorts Reopening in 2020:

July 10 – Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House, Disney’s Pop Century Resort, Disney’s Contemporary Resort

July 29 – Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort

Aug. 12 – Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort and Disney’s Art of Animation Resort

Aug. 24 – Disney’s Yacht & Beach Club Resorts

Sept. 21 – Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Oct. 1 – Disney’s BoardWalk Resort

Oct. 14 – Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort