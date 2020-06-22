Photos – Topolino’s Terrace Character Breakfast at Disney’s Riviera Resort

Several Walt Disney World Resort hotels reopened today, including Disney’s Riviera Resort. And with that, guest with hotel reservations were able to book dining reservations at many of the popular restaurants around the resort, like Topolino’s Terrace for the Character Breakfast.

Before getting up to Topolino’s Terrace, we took a look around Disney’s Riviera Resort to see some of the health and safety precautions they have in place for dealing with COVID-19.

Precautions included social distancing markers, a glass screen in front of cashiers and online check-in.

Check-in for dining reservations was also done with a QR code so that no contact needed to be made with a Cast Member.

The Character Breakfast at Topolinio’s Terrace saw a great deal of social distancing and even used digital menus in order to reduce touch points.

Of course, some of our favorite Disney characters stopped by for a visit during the meal.