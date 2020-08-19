Marvel’s “Atlantis Attacks #4 and #5” Hitting Shores in November

Previously announced issues of “Atlantis Attacks” will be available at your local comic shop later this year. Written by Grek Pak with art by Ario Anindito, “Atlantis Attacks #4” will hit shores this November, and the war rages on in December with “Atlantis Attacks #5.”
- The armies of Atlantis face the Agents of Atlas when a terrible secret incurs the wrath of Namor.
- With the fate of the world hanging in the balance, destinies will be revealed in this titanic tale of love and betrayal featuring Amadeus Cho, Silk, Wave, Shang-Chi, and more.
- “Atlantis Attacks” began all the way back in January, with the most recent issue, “Atlantis Attacks #3.” hitting stores back in March.
- Don’t miss the startling conclusion of this epic clash when “Atlantis Attacks” continues this November.
ICYMI – More Marvel news:
- Previously announced titles, “Widowmakers: Red Guardian and Yelena Belova” and “Taskmaster” will be at your local comic shop this November. These action-packed series will serve as a perfect introduction to the covert cast of characters who make up Marvel’s world of espionage and will star in Marvel Studios’ upcoming film, Black Widow.
- Hasbro Pulse held a special Tuesday edition of their Fan First Friday video series today to share a first look at several new Venom figures in the Marvel Legends Series.
- Marvel has shared a first look at the upcoming comic series “Wolverine: Black, White & Blood” and gave some insight from the incredibly talented team of writers and artists who are putting this new series together.
- If you’re looking forward to the release of the new Marvel’s Avengers game arriving next month, you might want to start chewing your way to exclusive bonus features with some 5 GUM to gain access to additional content that was announced in a partnership today.