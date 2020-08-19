Marvel’s “Atlantis Attacks #4 and #5” Hitting Shores in November

Previously announced issues of “Atlantis Attacks” will be available at your local comic shop later this year. Written by Grek Pak with art by Ario Anindito, “Atlantis Attacks #4” will hit shores this November, and the war rages on in December with “Atlantis Attacks #5.”

The armies of Atlantis face the Agents of Atlas when a terrible secret incurs the wrath of Namor.

With the fate of the world hanging in the balance, destinies will be revealed in this titanic tale of love and betrayal featuring Amadeus Cho, Silk, Wave, Shang-Chi, and more.

“Atlantis Attacks” began all the way back in January, with the most recent issue, “Atlantis Attacks #3.” hitting stores back in March.

Don’t miss the startling conclusion of this epic clash when “Atlantis Attacks” continues this November.

