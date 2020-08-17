Marvel Gives First Look at “Wolverine: Black, White & Blood”

Marvel has shared a first look at the upcoming comic series “Wolverine: Black, White & Blood” and gave some insight from the incredibly talented team of writers and artists who are putting this new series together.
- Marvel refers to “Wolverine: Black, White & Blood” as “Wolverine’s bloodiest adventure yet.”
- The series will be entirely in black and white, except for a splash of blood-red.
- “Wolverine: Black, White & Blood #1” will feature three action-packed stories.
- The first comes from writer Gerry Dugan and artist Adam Kubert and focuses on the Weapon X program and a new revelation from Wolverine’s shattered memories.
- The second comes from Matthe Rosenberg and Joshua Cassara and takes readers on a eep-cover spy mission from Wolverine’s association with Nick Fury.
- Finally, writer/artist Declan Shalvey puts Logan in the crossfire of a deadly trap.
- The new series will continue with even more incredible talent, including:
- Vita Ayala
- Chris Claremont
- Saladin Ahmed
- Donny Cates
- Ed Brisson
- Kelly Thompson
- Greg Land
- Salvador Larroca
- Kev Walker
- Chris Bachalo
- Leonard Kirk
- and more
- “Wolverine: Black, White & Blood” will be available in your local comic shop in November.
What they’re saying:
- Series Editor Mark Basso: “I can’t stress how exciting it is getting all of these pages from the absolutely killer level of talent assembled for this book. It’s become a hype cliché, but you’ve really never seen anything quite like this from Marvel Comics. And you’ve only seen a fraction of the first issue…”
- Gerry Duggan: "Writing 'Snikt!' into a script is always a blast and collaborating with the great Adam Kubert is always a joy. Adam and Logan are one of the best pairs in comics, and I'm lucky to be along on this ride. BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD is something special."
- Adam Kubert: "I've had a fairly long association with Wolverine, but artistically WOLVERINE: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD eclipses them all."
- Joshua Cassara: "Growing up, my older brother had a pile of the original MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS books and I loved the short stories about Wolverine. I feel like this book carries on in that spirit and I’m living out my childhood dream of drawing him here. But with more blood.”
- Declan Shalvey: "This is a real career highlight for me. I've written Old Man Logan, I've drawn RETURN OF WOLVERINE, but getting to write and draw Wolverine in a moody, stripped down story is a real jewel in my crown, as it were. Not only that, but to showcase my work in black and white with the added tool of a stylized red really opens up interesting storytelling possibilities. I get to take a stab (pun intended) at one of my absolute favorite characters and depict him in a more definitive way."