Marvel Gives First Look at “Wolverine: Black, White & Blood”

Marvel has shared a first look at the upcoming comic series “Wolverine: Black, White & Blood” and gave some insight from the incredibly talented team of writers and artists who are putting this new series together.

Marvel refers to “Wolverine: Black, White & Blood” as “Wolverine’s bloodiest adventure yet.”

The series will be entirely in black and white, except for a splash of blood-red.

“Wolverine: Black, White & Blood #1” will feature three action-packed stories.

The first comes from writer Gerry Dugan and artist Adam Kubert and focuses on the Weapon X program and a new revelation from Wolverine’s shattered memories.

The second comes from Matthe Rosenberg and Joshua Cassara and takes readers on a eep-cover spy mission from Wolverine’s association with Nick Fury.

Finally, writer/artist Declan Shalvey puts Logan in the crossfire of a deadly trap.

The new series will continue with even more incredible talent, including: Vita Ayala Chris Claremont Saladin Ahmed Donny Cates Ed Brisson Kelly Thompson Greg Land Salvador Larroca Kev Walker Chris Bachalo Leonard Kirk and more

“Wolverine: Black, White & Blood” will be available in your local comic shop in November.

What they’re saying: