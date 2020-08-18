New Marvel Legends Venom Figures Revealed During Today’s Hasbro Pulse Livestream

Hasbro Pulse held a special Tuesday edition of their Fan First Friday video series today to share a first look at several new Venom figures in the Marvel Legends Series, as well as another new exclusive, some exciting news regarding the recently announced Sentinel figure and other new projects in the works.

Marvel Legends Series Venom Figure

Hasbro has announced this new Venom figure based on the 2018 Sony film of the same name.

The figures comes with two interchangeable heads and sets of hands as well as a glossy finish to match the character’s look in the movie.

This new figure is available for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse

Marvel Legends Series Venompool Build-A-Figure

This new figure comes from a brand new sculpt based on Marvel’s Contest of Champions mobile game.

Various pieces of the Venompool Build-A-Figure will be found in the packaging for the other figures in this Venom line.

Marvel Legends Series Carnage Figure

This new figure features an array of symbiote tendrils as well as an alternate head inspired by the recent Marvel Comics story arc “Absolute Carnage,” as well as the Venompool head.

This new figure is available for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse

Marvel Legends Series Phage Figure

This new symbiote figures comes with an interchangeable blade hand that can replace either his left or right hand, as well as the legs for the Venompool figure.

This new figure is available for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse

Marvel Legends Series Morbius Figure

This new figure is inspired by the 90s version of the character and comes with interchangeable hands and one of the Venompool arms and interchangeable hand.

This new figure is available for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse

Marvel Legends Series Ghost Spider Figure

This new “pretty gross” figure features a an impressive symbiote hood and maybe the longest tongue any figure has ever had.

The figure also comes with the torso for the Venompool figure.

This new figure is available for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse

Marvel Legends Series Miles Morales Figure

The final figure in this venom line, Miles Morales comes in the same scale as previous Miles figures but with oversized clawed hands and feet.

The figure also some with the other Venompool arm.

This new figure is available for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse

Walgreens Exclusive – Marvel Legends Series Silver Centurion

This new Walgreens exclusive figure features one of the most memorable Iron Man armors feature in Marvel Comics.

The new figure comes with a wide array of blast effects that can be attached at its hands and feet.

The figure also features a new articulation system in the shoulders that allows for more flexibility without losing those armored shoulderpads.

This new figure will be available this fall, though no pre-order date has been shared at this time.

The Hasbro Pulse team also shared some news regarding that recently announced Sentinel figure. While the first three tiers of backers have been reached, unlocking all kidneys of added accessories for the figure, HasLab has added a fourth tier that would unlock a Tri-Sentinel head with three different face plates.

This new accessory will be unlocked at 16,000 backers. At the time of writing, the project is currently at about 14,300 backers with a little less than a week to go.