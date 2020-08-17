Mars Wrigley Partners With Square Enix And Crystal Dynamics To Bring Special Digital Content To “Marvel’s Avengers” Fans

by | Aug 17, 2020 12:10 PM Pacific Time

If you’re looking forward to the release of the new Marvel’s Avengers game arriving next month, you might want to start chewing your way to exclusive bonus features with some 5 GUM to gain access to additional content that was announced in a partnership today.

What’s Happening:

  • 5 GUM, part of the global confectionery company Mars Wrigley, announced a partnership with Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics to bring Marvel's Avengers players a range of new and dynamic in-game content. 5 GUM is the worldwide exclusive gum partner of Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics for one of the highest-profile games of the year.
  • Starting August 17, with the purchase of every 5 GUM promotional pack, Marvel's Avengers players can go to http://www.PlayAvengers.com/5Gum to unlock a series of in-game content pieces with a code found inside each promotional pack. By logging into their Square Enix Members account (registration required), fans begin to unveil their redemption journey. Participating players will receive 5 Gum Marvel's Avengers name plates with their first code redemption while subsequent codes will unlock items that enhance their Heroes within the game when it is released on September 4. Fans can also redeem codes to download exclusive PlayStation themes, avatars and, in the United States, Marvel Insider points. In-game content offers available while supplies last.
  • The promotion begins August 17 in North America and select territories around the world.
  • Marvel's Avengers is an epic third-person action-adventure combining a rich single-player campaign with expansive online co-op action. The game features iconic Heroes as you've never seen them before, notable villains, recognizable locations, and awesome powers set in an original Avengers story. Players must reassemble, rebuild, and customize their heroes' roster to play an original Avengers single-player campaign, then battle solo or online alongside friends in new missions around the globe.
  • Players can also customize Earth's Mightiest Heroes by unlocking powerful skills, heroic abilities, and unique gear for each of the Avengers to suit their playstyle. They'll master each Hero's unique powers, and assemble up to four players online, to defend the world from escalating threats for years to come.
  • Marvel's Avengers will release simultaneously for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia, and PC on September 4, 2020.
  • Marvel's Avengers will be available on PlayStation5 and Xbox Series X when the consoles launch in Holiday 2020. Players who own the current-gen version of the game will be able to upgrade to the next-gen version at no additional cost, regardless if players are moving from PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5 or Xbox One to Xbox Series X. Those moving their saves to next-gen will transfer their player profiles and progression so they can pick up right where they left off. In addition, cross-gen play will be supported so PS5 players will be able to play with their friends on PS4 and Xbox Series X players will be connected with their friends on Xbox One. The game is currently rated T (Teen) by the ESRB.

What They’re Saying:

  • Karl Stewart, Head of Worldwide Strategic Partnerships at Square Enix: "From the beginning of this campaign we strived to align ourselves with partners who were willing to step outside 'the usual' and bring their customers a strategic offering that goes beyond what's expected. From day one, 5 Gum and Crystal Dynamics were aligned to do something transformative as a partnership that's focused on rewarding gamers. The core of Marvel's Avengers is the idea that the team, and our players, are stronger together. That's what motivates our heroes in-game and our partnerships outside of it. As a result, our global program with 5 Gum offers players far more than anyone expects."
  • Scott Koplowitz, Sr. Brand Manager of Gum & Mints at Mars Wrigley: "We're so excited to partner with Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics to serve up some exciting new digital content to fans. This partnership will help deliver two things that every fellow gamer desires – the focus needed by chewing gum while you play, and new content to take your Marvel's Avengers gaming experience to the next level."
 
 
