ABC Announces October 18 Debut for “Supermarket Sweep,” Other Unscripted Series Premieres for Fall 2020

by | Aug 27, 2020 1:38 PM Pacific Time

In no time at all the fall television season will be here and ABC has revealed their primetime lineup of their unscripted series. Whether fans prefer reality programming like Dancing with the Stars and Shark Tank, or just need to laugh with favorite game shows Celebrity Family Feud and Press Your Luck, ABC has it all!

What’s Happening:

  • ABC has announced the premiere dates and times for their unscripted series including the debut of Supermarket Sweet, and returning favorites such as The Bachelorette, America's Funniest Home Videos and more.
  • Details for the network’s scripted Series Premiere dates will be shared at a later time.

What They’re Saying:

  • Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment: “We’re fortunate to have such a strong unscripted slate to launch our first wave of programming this fall. Presenting the new Supermarket Sweep with Leslie Jones alongside fresh, original episodes of returning shows that viewers have come to know and love is invigorating. And with our scripted series ramping up production, we look forward to announcing more premiere dates very soon.”

ABC’s Unscripted Series Premiere Dates

Dancing with the Stars (Season 29) – Monday, September 14 (8:00-10:00 pm)

  • Dancing with the Stars is the hit series in which celebrities perform choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts and voted upon by viewers at home.
  • The competition begins with an all-new cast of celebrities paired up with the show’s pro dancers, braving the dance floor together for the very first time.
  • Each week these celebrities will endure hours of grueling rehearsals to master new dance styles and technical choreography to perform a dance. In the end, only one star will rise above the rest to be crowned champion and win the coveted Mirrorball trophy.

Celebrity Family Feud (Season 6) – Thursday, September 24 (8:00-9:00 pm)

  • Celebrity Family Feud, the iconic game show hosted by Steve Harvey, features celebrities, along with their immediate family members or their extended TV families, going head-to-head in a contest to name the most popular responses to survey-type questions posed to 100 people for a chance to win money for a charity of their choice.
  • This Season’s high-energy matchups continue with:
    • Ray Romano vs. Brad Garrett
    • Kathie Lee Gifford vs. Ricki Lake
    • Joel McHale vs. Ben Feldman
    • NFLPA Legends vs. NFLPA Pro-Bowlers
    • Fall Out Boy vs. Weezer
    • And more!

Press Your Luck (Season 2) – Thursday, September 24 (9:00-10:00 pm)

  • Press Your Luck is a game of wits and strategy hosted by Elizabeth Banks.
  • The stakes have never been higher as contestants try to avoid the iconic and devilish WHAMMY for a chance at life-changing cash and prizes.
  • During each game of Press Your Luck, three contestants compete against each other answering questions to earn spins on the Big Board. Contestants then use their spins to win cash and prizes while trying to avoid the WHAMMY, who could take all of their winnings and leave them with nothing.
  • The winning contestant moves on to the bonus game to face the WHAMMY in a final battle for the opportunity to win $1 million.

Match Game (Season 5) – Thursday, September 24 (10:00-11:00 pm)

  • Ladies and gentlemen, it’s time to BLANK! Match Game returns for the fall run of Season five with Alec Baldwin at the helm, his famous skinny microphone in hand and a lineup of hilarious celebrity panelists.
  • Produced by Fremantle, the bawdy panel game features four contestants each week vying for the chance to win $25,000, as they attempt to match the answers of six celebrities in a game of fill-in-the-blank.

The Bachelorette (Season 16) – Tuesday, October 13 (8:00-10:01 pm)

  • Bachelor Nation, the wait is finally over! Clare Crawley will finally embark on her journey to find true love as The Bachelorette returns for its sizzling 16th Season on a new night.
  • Clare had women across America cheering from their living rooms when she famously stood up to controversial Bachelor Juan Pablo during the memorable 18th Season finale of The Bachelor.
  • Clare left the Season with a new sense of self-worth and a determination to never settle for anything less than the unconditional love and respect that she deserved.
  • Follow her passionate, wild ride to find her soul mate and the explosive turn of events that will have all of Bachelor Nation talking.

Shark Tank (Season 12) – Friday, October 16 (8:00-9:01 pm)

  • Shark Tank features The Sharks – tough, self-made, multimillionaire and billionaire tycoons – as they invest in America’s best businesses and products.
  • The Sharks will give people from all walks of life the chance to chase the American dream and potentially secure business deals that could make them millionaires.
  • Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Kevin O’Leary are the Sharks and also serve as executive producers on the show.

America's Funniest Home Videos (Season 31) – Sunday, October 18 (7:00-8:00 pm)

  • Hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro, America's Funniest Home Videos is the longest-running primetime entertainment show in the history of ABC.
  • Each week, the AFV team evaluates thousands of user-submitted home videos to bring you America’s real-life funny moments captured on video.

Supermarket Sweep (Series Premiere) – Sunday, October 18 (8:00-9:00 pm)

  • The classic TV game show Supermarket Sweep, hosted and executive produced by Leslie Jones, is a fast-paced and energetic series following three teams of two as they battle it out using their grocery shopping skills and knowledge of merchandise to win big cash prizes.
  • The original format aired on ABC from 1965-1967 and went on to become a global sensation, including runs in the 1990s and early 2000s.

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire (Season 2) – Sunday, October 18 (9:00-10:00 pm)

  • Hosted by late-night’s Jimmy Kimmel, this season will feature both celebrity contestants playing for the charity of their choice and frontline heroes trying their hand at a $1 million prize.
  • In addition to lifelines, Ask the Host, 50/50 and Phone a Friend, contestants playing on Millionaire can invite an expert guest to help them answer questions. It could be a relative, a beloved teacher or a famed trivia expert – anyone they want – to help them win as much money as they can.  

Card Sharks (Season 2) – Sunday, October 18 (10:00-11:00 pm)

  • Card Sharks is a suspenseful game where a fortune can be won on the turn of a single playing card!
  • The road to glory and riches begins with two players who face off in a head-to-head elimination game with the goal of one player making it to the life-changing money card round. In the money card round, the winning player has to make gut-wrenching decisions and risk it all to win it all.
  • Ultimately, players can either take their earned cash and quit or continue wagering for a chance to take home a major cash prize.
  • Hosted by comedian and actor Joel McHale, Card Sharks is produced by Fremantle.
 
 
