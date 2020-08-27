ESPN has announced a revised schedule for this afternoon and evening following the postponement of today’s NBA Playoff games.
What’s Happening:
- In light of recent events, and the cancellation of today’s NBA Playoff games, ESPN has posted a programming update with a new line up for this afternoon and evening.
- Notably, the network will present a live special edition of NBA Countdown at 8pm ET, and a 2-hour live edition of SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt at 10pm ET.
NBA at Walt Disney World:
- Disney, NBA Team Up for New Playoff Merchandise Collections Coming to Walt Disney World and shopDisney
- NBA Playoffs Tip Off August 17th With Quadrupleheader on ESPN
- NBA Players Share Their Disney World Arrival Experience As They Enter "The Bubble"
- ESPN Announces NBA Schedule Taking Place at Walt Disney World