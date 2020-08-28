Music Video for “Reflection (2020)” from “Mulan” Released

Walt Disney Records has released the new music video for “Reflection (2020)” for the live-action Mulan film.

What’s Happening:

Christina Aguilera performs the newly-recorded song "Reflection" in a music video directed by Niki Caro ( The Zookeeper’s Wife, McFarland, USA ).

). The video is now streaming on the Disney Music Vevo YouTube Channel.

“Reflection (2020)” is produced by Mulan composer Harry Gregson-Williams. The original 1998 classic was written by David Zippel and Matthew Wilder.

Music from "Reflection" and the new original song "Loyal Brave True"

Both songs are featured in the movie and on the Walt Disney Records soundtrack, with score composed and conducted by Gregson-Williams.

Additionally, the single is available digitally on multiple streaming platforms

Mulan on Disney+:

Starting September 4, with Premier Access, fans can watch Mulan before it’s available to all Disney+ subscribers.

Disney+ will offer Premier Access to Mulan for $29.99.

for $29.99. Once you have Premier Access to the film, you can watch as many times as you want on any platform where Disney+ is available.

About The Film:

“ Mulan tells the story of a fearless young woman who risks everything out of love for her family and her country to become one of the greatest warriors China has ever known. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father.”

The film is directed by Niki Caro from a screenplay by Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver and Lauren Hynek & Elizabeth Martin, suggested by the narrative poem "The Ballad of Mulan."

The Movie Stars:

Yifei Liu as Mulan

Donnie Yen as Commander Tung

Tzi Ma as Zhou

Jason Scott Lee as Böri Khan

Yoson An as Honghui

Ron Yuan as Sergeant Qiang

Gong Li as Xianniang

Jet Li as the Emperor

About Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera‪ is an award-winning singer-songwriter renowned for her powerful voice and hit songs. Throughout her career, she has sold more than 43 million records worldwide.

She has received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and holds the prestigious honor of being the only artist under the age of 30 included in Rolling Stone Magazine’s list of the 100 greatest singers of all time.

In 2019 Aguilera was honored with the prestigious Disney Legend Award

Aguilera has served as global spokesperson for Yum! Brands’ World Hunger Relief effort since 2009 and has helped raise over $150 million for the World Food Program and other hunger relief agencies.