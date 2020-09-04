Tomorrowland Construction Update 9/4/2020

Construction projects continue throughout the Walt Disney World Resort, and while it’s not as high-profile as other projects going on, the quiet removal of 1994’s New Tomorrowland features at the Magic Kingdom is pressing forward.

What’s Happening:

Last year, design elements that were installed at the Magic Kingdom

The sci-fi fantasy look of an intergalactic hub city is slowly being pulled away and back to the sleeker retro-futuristic look the land once had.

In September, Tomorrowland

As you can see in the pictures we took while exploring yesterday, the rockwork adorning the entrance of the land remains, but many of the former flourishes have been removed.

This is especially noticeable on the tracks of the currently-closed TTA Peoplemover

This project, while not accompanied by all the pomp and circumstance that surrounds other Walt Disney World construction projects, is likely due to a new aesthetic coming to the land to make way for the arrival of the anticipated Tron Lightcycle Run.

Expected to be very similar to its counterpart at Shanghai Disneyland, Tron Lightcycle Run is currently under construction