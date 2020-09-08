Southern Burger, Pumpkin Milkshake and More Favorites Return to D-Luxe Burger on September 9

Seasonal specialities are making their way through Disney Springs, as D-Luxe Burger brings back some fan favorite options like the Southern Burger and S’mores Milkshake.
What’s Happening:
- Guests craving the signature specials at D-Luxe Burger won’t have to wait much longer for mouthwatering treats to return.
- Starting on September 9th, the burger joint at Disney Springs will be serving such classics as:
- Southern Burger
- S'mores Milkshake
- Cookies & Cream Milkshake
- Pumpkin Milkshake
- The restaurant Tweeted the exciting news this morning along with a picture of the Southern Burger and the S’mores Milkshake.
TOMORROW—a few of your favorites are returning to the menu at D-Luxe Burger at @DisneySprings including the Southern Burger, S'mores Milkshake, Cookies & Cream Milkshake and the popular Pumpkin Milkshake! 😋 🍔 🎃 pic.twitter.com/p2IrBjfV3S
— Disney Springs (@DisneySprings) September 8, 2020
- D-Luxe Burger is located in Town Center and is open daily from 10:30 am-10:00 pm.
- Fellow Town Center business, Lululemon has just opened the doors of their newest location. Guests will love their comfortable clothing that can be described as “ath-leisure.”
- The September Disney Parks Wishables collection has landed at Disney Springs. This month is themed to Coco: Plaza De La Familia and features five mystery and one standalone plush.
- While the NBA finishes their season at Walt Disney World’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, fans can finds some new merchandise for all of their favorite teams just down the road at Disney Springs.