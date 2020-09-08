Southern Burger, Pumpkin Milkshake and More Favorites Return to D-Luxe Burger on September 9

TOMORROW—a few of your favorites are returning to the menu at D-Luxe Burger at @DisneySprings including the Southern Burger, S'mores Milkshake, Cookies & Cream Milkshake and the popular Pumpkin Milkshake! 😋 🍔 🎃 pic.twitter.com/p2IrBjfV3S

— Disney Springs (@DisneySprings) September 8, 2020