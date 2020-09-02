September Disney Parks Wishables: Coco: Plaza De La Familia Series

It’s a very happy Wishables Wednesday for fans visiting Walt Disney World! Today’s releases feature characters from Pixar’s Coco and are available at select locations throughout the resort.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

This morning during a visit to Disney Springs, we happened upon the newest collection of micro plush in the Disney Parks Wishables series. Our on site reporter Jeremiah snapped some fun photos of the super soft cuties, including the elusive chase variant!

The September collection is themed to Coco: Plaza De La Familia and features five mystery and one standalone plush:

Miguel

Ernesto De La Cruz

Hector

Dante

Dante as an Alebrije (chase variant)

Pepita (Standalone)

Disney Parks Wishables on shopDisney

Before anyone gets too excited, the online collections are so popular, they’ve already sold out! But not to worry, it’s very common for the Wishables to be restocked at the online retailer, so be sure to keep checking the website.