New Retail Location, Lululemon, opens at Disney Springs

Even in “the new normal,” Disney Springs remains an ever-changing shopping and dining destination at Walt Disney World and we recently got to browse the latest addition to their collection of retail offerings, Lululemon.

For those familiar with Disney Springs, this site is the former home of the Trophy Room shoe store, heading towards the landing and Morimoto Asia.

Founded in Vancouver, Canada in 1998, lululemon is a yoga-inspired, technical athletic apparel company for women and men. The store’s vision is to create more than a place where people could get gear to sweat in, but to create a community hub where people could learn and discuss the physical aspects of healthy living, mindfulness and living a life of possibility.

Their first designs were made for women to wear during yoga. Through plenty of feedback from guests, ambassadors and elite athletes, they now design for yoga, running, cycling, training and most other sweaty pursuits for women and men.

The new retail location invites you to elevate your workout routine with clothing and accessories designed for yoga, running, cycling and other active pursuits. Lightweight, breathable and seam-free, browse lululemon’s stylish must-have hoodies, joggers, leggings, shirts, shorts, tank tops, underwear and more—all packed with technical extras that help support fitness aficionados in reaching their full potential. Plus, it’s the perfect one-stop shop for functional and stylish items like bags, gloves, hats, scarves, water bottles, yoga blocks, mats and everything needed to move through your day.

Though Disney Springs has been re-open for a while now, it is still technically in a “phased-reopening,” meaning that not all shops and restaurants, and even parking garages are open at this time. Recently, Maria and Enzo’s Ristorante and The Edison reopened their doors, and though Lululemon was never closed as part of the Disney Springs closure, it is a welcome addition to this corner of Lake Buena Vista.