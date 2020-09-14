Marvel’s “Ant-Man 3” Reportedly Adds Jonathan Majors, Possibly to Play Kang The Conqueror

We still may not know exactly when we’re going to see a third film in Marvel’s Ant-Man franchise, but now it looks like we might just know who the villain could be in the upcoming film. According to Deadline, Jonathan Majors has reportedly been cast in Ant-Man 3 and is rumored to play the villainous Kang the Conqueror.

Majors is currently the star of HBO’s hit horror/sci-fi series Lovecraft Country , which is produced by renowned film makers J.J. Abrams and Jordan Peele.

On the big screen, Majors has starred in Spike Lee's war drama Da 5 Bloods as well as the 2019 Sundance Film Festival entry The Last Black Man in San Francisco.

As for Majors' rumored role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans have been hoping to see Kang the Conqueror join the universe for some time.

Kang has been a major villain in Marvel Comics for a long time, making his debut in “Fantastic Four #19” all the way back in 1963.

Kang has plagued the Avengers for years, using his time-traveling abilities to do so.

With Ant-Man being the first character to time travel in the MCU, kicking off the events of Avengers: Endgame, it would make sense that Kang would first show up in the next Ant-Man title. Though, it is entirely possible the character is used very differently in the film.

Peyton Reed, who directed the first two Ant-Man films, will return to direct the third.

films, will return to direct the third. Jeff Loveness will write the script for the upcoming film while Marvel chief Kevin Feige will of course produce.

