The King in Black Emerges in Marvel’s “Atlantis Attacks #5” This December

Writer Greg Pak and artist Ario Anindio bring the war between the Agents of Atlas and the armies of Atlantis to a startling conclusion this December in “Atlantis Attacks #5.” With the fate of the world hanging in the balance, all will be revealed in this titanic tale of love and betrayal featuring Namor, Shang-Chi, Silk, Wave, and more. And when the dust of one war settles, a new enemy will emerge from the depths…

Amidst this epic clash between the Atlanteans, the Sirenas, and the interdimensional Pan will be a tantalizing tease of Marvel’s upcoming event, “King in Black.”

Knull, the God of the Symbiotes, has arrived to forever shroud the Marvel Universe in his unflinching darkness.

Check out the brand-new main cover by acclaimed artist Carlo Pagulayan (“Incredible Hulk”) and don’t miss this surprising chapter in Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman’s monumental “Venom” event when “Atlantis Attacks #5” hits stands this December.

