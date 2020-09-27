Frozen Sing-Along Returns to Disney’s Hollywood Studios October 5th

With Walt Disney World’s equity union challenges behind them, For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration will resume shows at Disney’s Hollywood Studios on October 5th.
What’s Happening:
- Disney World is bringing back For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration on October 5th.
- The live sing-along event is led by the Royal Historians of Arendelle with appearances from Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, and Olaf.
- The show was previously unavailable due to the equity performers involved in the show, with the Actor’s Equity Union and Disney previously unable to come to an agreement on how to bring performers back from furlough safely.
- The return of the show comes two days after the final performance of The Disney Society Orchestra, a musical show that performed at the Theater of the Stars with members of The Grand Floridian Society Orchestra, who are being let go by Disney.