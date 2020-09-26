Disney World Lets Grand Floridian Society Orchestra Go After 32 Years of Performances

The Grand Floridian Society Orchestra revealed today in a Facebook post that they are being let go by Disney on October 3rd.
What’s Happening:
- The Grand Floridian Society Orchestra has been delighting Guests at Disney’s Grand Floridian for 32 years, playing harmonious melodies in the grand lobby of the deluxe resort.
- Following the reopening of the theme parks, the group has been playing at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at the Theater of the Stars, typically the home of Beauty and the Beast- Live on Stage.
- As “The Disney Society Orchestra,” the band entertained Guests with a medley of music from the park with a few characters joining them for the grand finale (Video at the end of this post).
- The band has been performing nine shows per day, seven days per week.
- In a post on their Facebook page, the band regretfully shared that their last show in the park will be on October 3rd, after which they will no longer be employed by Disney.
- When Disney World first closed, they let go of three EPCOT groups: British Revolution, Sergio, and Matsuriza.
- Disney World has settled concerns with the Actor’s Equity Association that prevented shows like Beauty and the Beast- Live on Stage from resuming performances, with groups like the Dapper Dans already returning to work.
It’s hard to find the words but, sadly, our days at the Grand Floridian are over. In fact, as of Oct 3, 2020, our days…
Posted by The Grand Floridian Society Orchestra on Saturday, September 26, 2020
The Full Facebook Post:
“It’s hard to find the words but, sadly, our days at the Grand Floridian are over. In fact, as of Oct 3, 2020, our days at WDW will come to an end as well.
The company brought us out of furlough, changed our name to “The Disney Society Orchestra,” closed us out of the GF to play a show of Disney themed show tunes at the Theater of the Stars in Hollywood Studios. We’ve been playing 9 shows a day, 7 days a week since Aug 2nd. The music is a far cry from the closely knit harmonies & sounds we became known for at the GF but. the guys are real pros and they sound great!
Well… Two weeks ago we got notice that the theater is going dark and our last day of work will be Saturday, Oct 3, 2020. As we all know, these are very uncertain times and can’t say what will happen from one day to the next.
So after 32 years of playing together and playing music we love… we’re done. We are so thankful for the opportunity to play in a beautiful setting for the hotel guests and friends we have met & made over the years. We’ll never forget you and how wonderful you’ve made us feel. We will miss you!
Thank you-thank you- thank you!”
Disney Society Orchestra Performance at Disney’s Hollywood Studios