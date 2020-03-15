World Showcase Entertainers British Revolution, Sergio, and Matsuriza Bid Farewell to Fans on Facebook

by | Mar 15, 2020 11:20 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

As Walt Disney World resort prepares to temporarily close its parks, a few of the entertainers from EPCOT’s World Showcase have announced their indefinite departures and final shows before thanking fans for supporting them over the years.

What’s happening:

  • Three entertainers/groups from EPCOT’s World Showcase have announced their final performances at the park as the resort prepares to temporarily close.
  • Among the entertainers are:
  • Each group took to Facebook to say goodbye and thank fans for their years of support and love.
  • At this time, each is suspending their shows indefinitely.
  • It’s unclear if this is a direct decision from Disney, if the unexpected park closure resulted in the ending of their contracts, or whether it’s possible that new agreements can be reached when the parks do resume operation.

What they’re saying:

via British Revolution Facebook fan page

via British Revolution Facebook fan page

British Revolution

The British Revolution posted a farewell to their Facebook fan page saying:

British Revolution and its members would like to thank Walt Disney World and all the beautiful people of the UK Pavilion for the opportunity of a lifetime. What a joy it has been to perform over 11,000 shows to gracious audiences from around the globe. Our words are not enough to express our appreciation. The greatest gift has been meeting you, your friends and families. Through the shared love of this music, we are all now connected.

“And in the end,

the love you take,

iis equal to the love,

you make.”

– the last recorded lyric by the Beatles

– last performance, Epcot Center 3.15.20

Via ClownSergio Facebook page

Via ClownSergio Facebook page

Sergio

Sergio the Italian Mime who entertained guests with his silly acrobatics and impressive juggling skills also thanked his fans via Facebook.

Hello all my friends!!

Tomorrow I made finishing show in Disney world. I have no idea how much my story will happen later, but I love you very much, and always with a soul to fulfill my destiny. I love you and want to smile to hope and happiness all the children in this world! My destiny: bring smiles to this world! I filled very sad… I try made this world better, I'm sorry.

Thank you all, thank all the viewers for all the 15 years, I love you, tomorrow is the day of the day…(I can't do the show because I'm fired, I no longer have the opportunity to help children who believe in the wonders of Disney, I'm really sorry! I try believe magic. I’m really sorry for kids with cancer and leukemia…I’m try made this world with smile, this fantastic destiny! I fill Thank you all, thank viewers for all the 15 years, I love you.

via Matsuriza Facebook page

via Matsuriza Facebook page

Matsuriza

The Japanese drumming group Matsuriza invited guests out for their final shows at World Showcase following their formal goodbye post.

Please join us at Epcot today for Matsuriza’s final performances on the Pagoda stage at the Japan Pavilion. We owe our successful 25 year run to our fearless Leader, Takamasa Ishikura. We became more than a Taiko group. We are Family.

Showtimes:

  • 12:20
  • 1:05
  • 2:00
  • 3:20
  • 4:10
  • 5:15
  • 6:15

Please see our formal announcement on my previous post. Much love to you all. Follow Matsuriza on Instagram @Epcot_Matsuriza

Additionally the group is hoping to livestream their final show.

Matsuriza is truly overwhelmed with the outpouring of love! We are without words. We are hoping to live stream our final…

Posted by Atsumi Foreman on Sunday, March 15, 2020

via Matsuriza Facebook page

via Matsuriza Facebook page

We’re deeply saddened to announce that tomorrow, Sunday 3/15/20 will be Matsuriza’s last day performing at Epcot indefinitely. We had a fantastic 25 year run on the pagoda stage working with some of the best managers and tech team on property. Performing at the Japan Pavilion has been an honor, representing our heritage and culture to millions of guests from all over the world. It really has been a dream come true and we’re very heartbroken to see it come to an end so suddenly. We are beyond grateful to the Walt Disney World Co. for giving us the most amazing opportunity of a lifetime.

And to our fans, YOU are what we will miss the most. Thank you for all of the love and support you have have given us throughout these years. It is our biggest hope that one day Disney will bring us back. Until then, sayonara. Domo arigatou gozaimashita. Otsukaresama deshita.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Onward
Mulan
Black Widow
Artemis Fowl

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
The Call of the Wild|
Downhill
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend