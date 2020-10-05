The Walt Disney Company Will Hold Fiscal Full Year And Fourth Quarter Earnings Call on November 12th

The Walt Disney Company will hold an earnings call and discuss the financial results of the 2020 fiscal year on November 12, 2020.

What’s Happening:

The Walt Disney Company will be holding an earnings call to discuss the fiscal full year and fourth quarter 2020 financial results via a live audio webcast beginning at 4:30 p.m. EST / 1:30 p.m. PST on Thursday, November 12, 2020.

Results will be released after the close of regular trading on November 12, 2020.

To listen to the webcast, please visit www.disney.com/investors

The webcast presentation will be archived after the live cast.

During the most recent earnings call, Disney CEO Bob Chapek emphasized a growth of the Direct-To-Consumer strategy, saying, “despite the ongoing challenges of the pandemic, we’ve continued to build on the incredible success of Disney+ as we grow our global direct-to-consumer businesses. The global reach of our full portfolio of direct-to-consumer services now exceeds an astounding 100 million paid subscriptions — a significant milestone and a reaffirmation of our DTC strategy, which we view as key to the future growth of our company.”

ICYMI: More Walt Disney Company News: