Two New Collectible Figurines Now Available Exclusively at Disneyland Paris

Guests of Disneyland Paris can now find two exclusive new collectible figurines based on beloved characters from attractions and movies.
- These two new figurines are currently available exclusively in Disneyland Paris stores.
- The first of the two figurines is Captain Rex (seen above) from Star Tours: The Adventure Continues.
- The Captain Rex figurine comes complete with light and sound function, featuring the original French voice of the character.
- The figurine sells for 119.00 € and can be found at The Disney Gallery (Disney Village), Harrington’s and Star Traders (Disneyland Park).
- The second of the two new exclusive figurines is based on the Disney animated classic The Rescuers.
- The figurines sells for 99.00 € and can also be found at The Disney Gallery (Disney Village) and Harrington’s (Disneyland Park).
- Both of these figurines will also soon be available on shopDisney.fr and shopDisney.co.uk.
ICYMI – More Disneyland Paris news:
- Disneyland Paris is about to roll out a new digital tool to assist with social distancing efforts to alleviate crowding and allow for more physical distance with the new Standby Pass at select popular attractions throughout both Disneyland Paris and Walt Disney Studios Park.
- Disneyland Paris has introduced a new line of very cute reusable face masks featuring a few favorite Disney characters. Not only are they fashionable and fun, they also support a good cause. Disneyland Paris is pledging to donate all the proceeds from the sales of the cloth masks to local hospitals and nursing homes.
- Disneyland Paris has announced their seasonal offerings for fall and winter, Disney’s Halloween Festival and Disney's Enchanted Christmas, as well as a virtual heritage event. Check out all the fun Guests can enjoy during each celebration below.