Disney Store Offering Free Mouse Ears With Purchase at Select Locations

Select Disney Store locations are giving away free Mickey Mouse ears with an in-store purchase when you say the secret code “Mickey Mouse” at checkout.
What’s Happening:
- Select Disney Store locations are incentivizing guests to come shop in-store with a free Mickey Mouse Ears offer.
- When checking out, say the code words “Mickey Mouse” to receive your free ears while supplies last.
- Participating stores include:
- Times Square New York
- North Michigan Avenue Chicago
- Stockton Street San Francisco
- Florida Mall Orlando
- Ala Mona Honolulu
- Click here to find the Disney Store nearest you and to see operating hours.
More Disney Store News:
- First Annual Holiday Special Edition Doll Featuring Ariel Available Now on ShopDisney
- Unlock the Magic of the Movies With Disney Studio Collectible Key Set from shopDisney
- “WandaVision” Funko Pop! Figures Available for Pre-Order on shopDisney
- shopDisney Celebrates Marvel Mania with Spider-Man Merchandise