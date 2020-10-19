Disney Store Offering Free Mouse Ears With Purchase at Select Locations

Select Disney Store locations are giving away free Mickey Mouse ears with an in-store purchase when you say the secret code “Mickey Mouse” at checkout.

What’s Happening:

Select Disney Store locations are incentivizing guests to come shop in-store with a free Mickey Mouse Ears offer.

When checking out, say the code words “Mickey Mouse” to receive your free ears while supplies last.

Participating stores include: Times Square New York North Michigan Avenue Chicago Stockton Street San Francisco Florida Mall Orlando Ala Mona Honolulu

Click here

More Disney Store News: