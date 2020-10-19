First Annual Holiday Special Edition Doll Featuring Ariel Available Now on ShopDisney

Fans of the Disney Princesses or even just collectors of Disney memorabilia can get excited about a new offering that has come to ShopDisney, the first annual Holiday Special Edition Doll, featuring Ariel!
Ariel Doll – The Little Mermaid – 2020 Holiday Special Edition
What’s Happening:
- The Disney store, for the first time, is presenting a 2020 Holiday Special Edition Ariel doll. Richly costumed in a satin and velvet gown with faux fur trim and lace details, Ariel features beautifully styled, rooted hair, with a bow accent. It's a holiday wish come true!
- This doll is also being advertised as the “first annual” Holiday Special Edition Doll, likely implying there will be more of these special dolls in the future.
- This doll features Ariel from the 1989 animated classic, The Little Mermaid. Ariel fast became a fan-favorite character and is now considered one of the more popular characters from the Disney library.
- There’s magic in these details:
- The Gown features a velvet bodice and satin skirts
- Faux fur trim on neckline and skirt
- Gold glitter print on skirt and top
- Gold trimmed satin bows
- Molded shoes
- Beautifully styled hair with bow accent
- Poseable
- The doll comes complete with a display stand, and comes in elegant window display packaging with rose gold foil filigree
- Part of the 2020 Holiday Special Edition Doll Collection
- The doll is made from all man-made materials, 11'' High, and is imported.