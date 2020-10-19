First Annual Holiday Special Edition Doll Featuring Ariel Available Now on ShopDisney

Fans of the Disney Princesses or even just collectors of Disney memorabilia can get excited about a new offering that has come to ShopDisney, the first annual Holiday Special Edition Doll, featuring Ariel!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

The Disney store, for the first time, is presenting a 2020 Holiday Special Edition Ariel doll. Richly costumed in a satin and velvet gown with faux fur trim and lace details, Ariel features beautifully styled, rooted hair, with a bow accent. It's a holiday wish come true!

This doll is also being advertised as the “first annual” Holiday Special Edition Doll, likely implying there will be more of these special dolls in the future.

This doll features Ariel from the 1989 animated classic, The Little Mermaid . Ariel fast became a fan-favorite character and is now considered one of the more popular characters from the Disney library.

. Ariel fast became a fan-favorite character and is now considered one of the more popular characters from the Disney library. There’s magic in these details: The Gown features a velvet bodice and satin skirts Faux fur trim on neckline and skirt Gold glitter print on skirt and top Gold trimmed satin bows Molded shoes Beautifully styled hair with bow accent Poseable The doll comes complete with a display stand, and comes in elegant window display packaging with rose gold foil filigree Part of the 2020 Holiday Special Edition Doll Collection The doll is made from all man-made materials, 11'' High, and is imported.

