shopDisney Celebrates Marvel Mania with Spider-Man Merchandise

All through the month of October, shopDisney will highlight a Marvel hero or team of heroes as part of Marvel Mania! Fans can purchase new shopDisney releases, awesome collectibles, heroic attire and more spotlighting the powerful characters we all love. To get things started, Spider-Man swings in with merchandise that’s as energetic as the young hero.

Over the next few weeks, shopDisney is encouraging fans to find their power with the new merchandise campaign, Marvel Mania. From now through October 27th, a new character or team will be featured on shopDisney with merchandise spanning clothing, toys, decor, and more.

Spider-Man

Avengers – October 13

X-Men – October 20

Black Widow – October 27

Marvel Mania – Spider-Man

Peter Parker aka Spider-Man is one of the most famous superheroes ever. Fans old and young love the webslinger whose youth and energy is contagious. Whether you’re growing your Spider-Man collection or helping to introduce the next generation to the icon, you’ll love the variety of collectibles and accessories available on shopDisney.

