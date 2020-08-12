“Marvel Mania” Celebrates Fifth Year With Global Retail Events Activations

What’s Happening:

The preeminent Marvel Marvel Mania makes its anticipated return bringing kids, families and fans new ways to wear, collect, connect and play with Earth’s Mightiest Super Heroes.

makes its anticipated return bringing kids, families and fans new ways to wear, collect, connect and play with Earth’s Mightiest Super Heroes. Now in its fifth year Marvel Mania offers an exciting suite of global retail activations, new content launches and must-have products for fans of all ages.

offers an exciting suite of global retail activations, new content launches and must-have products for fans of all ages. Marvel Mania all kicks off in Europe this August with the Marvel-sponsored Superhero Series sports challenge in the UK and continues with a host of global activities running through the fall.

What They’re Saying:

Paul Gitter, SVP, Marvel Licensing: “What started as a targeted retail campaign in the U.S. has grown into an international celebration with a wide range of retailers and more than a hundred global licensees supporting worldwide. The success of ‘Marvel Mania’ is a testament to the strength, power and diversity our characters represent on screen and beyond with amazing products and experiences.”

Marvel Mania International Events

United Kingdom:

Powered by Marvel, the Superhero Series is the UK’s largest interactive sporting event dedicated to people with disabilities.

is the UK’s largest interactive sporting event dedicated to people with disabilities. Six families and their celebrity team captains will be starring in a special shopDisney-sponsored Channel 4 program as they take on this year’s ‘At Home Superheroes’ challenge. The event will air in the UK on August 15.

Additionally, Marvel will bring the energy of its iconic Super Hero characters to participants’ homes and neighborhoods through downloadable games, signs and more.

Mexico:

Marvel will be announcing an exciting collaboration with a sporting and cultural phenomenon this October.

United States:

shopDisney.com will feature an epic, month-long Marvel Mania collector event where action-packed products, content and Marvel-themed accessories and apparel will debut.

China :

Marvel’s Find Your Power campaign will launch this fall with additional Asia Pacific region retail touch points, new product offerings, and multiple consumer activations running through 2021.

Japan :

“A Universe of Heroes” exhibition celebrates the Marvel Cinematic Universe opening in Osaka, Japan from August 10 – November 23 with limited-edition products sold exclusively at the exhibition including BEAMS Marvel t-shirts designed by three local artists.

Marvel Mania Merchants

All participating retailers will feature unique Marvel Mania promotions and special offers.

Walmart

Target

Amazon

Kohl’s

Hot Topic

Box Lunch

FYE

Party City

Walgreens

Books-A-Million

shopDisney

Disney store

In the UK and Europe marquee retailers include:

Tesco

Sainsbury’s Argos

Smyths

ASDA

Amazon

Carrefour

Fans in Southeast Asia, India and Middle East can look forward to an exciting line-up of Marvel campaigns across the region’s largest online retailers and e-Commerce platforms:

Lazada

Shopee

Flipkart

Amazon

Latin America rounds out the program with support from:

El Palacio de Hierro

Walmart

Marathon

Merchandise

Fans will also be able to shop an exciting cross-category merchandise portfolio spanning video games, publishing, apparel, accessories, toys and including:

Marvel FANatics – Offerings for the diehard Marvel fan: X-Men 20th Anniversary collectible toys by Hasbro Marvel Zombies FUNKO Pops! collectibles Marvel Maglite Flashlights – Captain America, Spider-Man and more Toys and collectibles from Hasbro, inspired by the highly-anticipated Marvel’s Avengers video game LEGO Marvel Studios Iron Man art set Find out which comic books have truly helped define Marvel Comics with Marvel: Greatest Comics: 100 Comics that Built A Universe

– Offerings for the diehard Marvel fan: