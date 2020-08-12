“Marvel Mania” Celebrates Fifth Year With Global Retail Events Activations

by | Aug 12, 2020 1:56 PM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

What’s Happening:

  • The preeminent Marvel retail celebration Marvel Mania makes its anticipated return bringing kids, families and fans new ways to wear, collect, connect and play with Earth’s Mightiest Super Heroes.
  • Now in its fifth year Marvel Mania offers an exciting suite of global retail activations, new content launches and must-have products for fans of all ages.
  • Marvel Mania all kicks off in Europe this August with the Marvel-sponsored Superhero Series sports challenge in the UK and continues with a host of global activities running through the fall.

What They’re Saying:

  • Paul Gitter, SVP, Marvel Licensing: “What started as a targeted retail campaign in the U.S. has grown into an international celebration with a wide range of retailers and more than a hundred global licensees supporting worldwide. The success of ‘Marvel Mania’ is a testament to the strength, power and diversity our characters represent on screen and beyond with amazing products and experiences.”

Marvel Mania International Events

United Kingdom:

  • Powered by Marvel, the Superhero Series is the UK’s largest interactive sporting event dedicated to people with disabilities.
  • Six families and their celebrity team captains will be starring in a special shopDisney-sponsored Channel 4 program as they take on this year’s ‘At Home Superheroes’ challenge. The event will air in the UK on August 15.
  • Additionally, Marvel will bring the energy of its iconic Super Hero characters to participants’ homes and neighborhoods through downloadable games, signs and more.

Mexico:

  • Marvel will be announcing an exciting collaboration with a sporting and cultural phenomenon this October.

United States:

  • shopDisney.com will feature an epic, month-long Marvel Mania collector event where action-packed products, content and Marvel-themed accessories and apparel will debut.

China:

  • Marvel’s Find Your Power campaign will launch this fall with additional Asia Pacific region retail touch points, new product offerings, and multiple consumer activations running through 2021.

Japan:

  • “A Universe of Heroes” exhibition celebrates the Marvel Cinematic Universe opening in Osaka, Japan from August 10 – November 23 with limited-edition products sold exclusively at the exhibition including BEAMS Marvel t-shirts designed by three local artists.

Marvel Mania Merchants

All participating retailers will feature unique Marvel Mania promotions and special offers.

  • Walmart
  • Target
  • Amazon
  • Kohl’s
  • Hot Topic
  • Box Lunch
  • FYE
  • Party City
  • Walgreens
  • Books-A-Million
  • shopDisney
  • Disney store

In the UK and Europe marquee retailers include:

  • Tesco
  • Sainsbury’s Argos
  • Smyths
  • ASDA
  • Amazon
  • Carrefour

Fans in Southeast Asia, India and Middle East can look forward to an exciting line-up of Marvel campaigns across the region’s largest online retailers and e-Commerce platforms:

  • Lazada
  • Shopee
  • Flipkart
  • Amazon

Latin America rounds out the program with support from:

  • El Palacio de Hierro
  • Walmart
  • Marathon

Merchandise

Fans will also be able to shop an exciting cross-category merchandise portfolio spanning video games, publishing, apparel, accessories, toys and including:

  • Marvel FANatics – Offerings for the diehard Marvel fan:
    • X-Men 20th Anniversary collectible toys by Hasbro
    • Marvel Zombies FUNKO Pops! collectibles
    • Marvel Maglite Flashlights – Captain America, Spider-Man and more
    • Toys and collectibles from Hasbro, inspired by the highly-anticipated Marvel’s Avengers video game
    • LEGO Marvel Studios Iron Man art set
    • Find out which comic books have truly helped define Marvel Comics with Marvel: Greatest Comics: 100 Comics that Built A Universe from DK

  • Marvel Best Bets For Kids and Teens – Kids can immerse themselves in Marvel Super Hero action through toys, roleplay, and apparel that’s the perfect fit for any adventure:
    • BattleWorld Thanos Ship Showdown from Funko
    • Black Widow apparel and footwear launches from:
      • El Palacio de Hierro in Mexico
      • Marathon in Peru
      • Adidas in Europe and Disney store
    • Spider-Man: Maximum Venom toys from Hasbro, LEGO and Funko
    • The third book in the Rocket and Groot picture book series by Brendan Deneen, Snow Day for Groot! 
    • The Marvel Storybook Collection
  • Living The Marvel Lifestyle – Fans can show their love through new collaborations and games, including:
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed