“Marvel Mania” Celebrates Fifth Year With Global Retail Events Activations

What’s Happening:
- The preeminent Marvel retail celebration Marvel Mania makes its anticipated return bringing kids, families and fans new ways to wear, collect, connect and play with Earth’s Mightiest Super Heroes.
- Now in its fifth year Marvel Mania offers an exciting suite of global retail activations, new content launches and must-have products for fans of all ages.
- Marvel Mania all kicks off in Europe this August with the Marvel-sponsored Superhero Series sports challenge in the UK and continues with a host of global activities running through the fall.
What They’re Saying:
- Paul Gitter, SVP, Marvel Licensing: “What started as a targeted retail campaign in the U.S. has grown into an international celebration with a wide range of retailers and more than a hundred global licensees supporting worldwide. The success of ‘Marvel Mania’ is a testament to the strength, power and diversity our characters represent on screen and beyond with amazing products and experiences.”
Marvel Mania International Events
United Kingdom:
- Powered by Marvel, the Superhero Series is the UK’s largest interactive sporting event dedicated to people with disabilities.
- Six families and their celebrity team captains will be starring in a special shopDisney-sponsored Channel 4 program as they take on this year’s ‘At Home Superheroes’ challenge. The event will air in the UK on August 15.
- Additionally, Marvel will bring the energy of its iconic Super Hero characters to participants’ homes and neighborhoods through downloadable games, signs and more.
Mexico:
- Marvel will be announcing an exciting collaboration with a sporting and cultural phenomenon this October.
United States:
- shopDisney.com will feature an epic, month-long Marvel Mania collector event where action-packed products, content and Marvel-themed accessories and apparel will debut.
China:
- Marvel’s Find Your Power campaign will launch this fall with additional Asia Pacific region retail touch points, new product offerings, and multiple consumer activations running through 2021.
Japan:
- “A Universe of Heroes” exhibition celebrates the Marvel Cinematic Universe opening in Osaka, Japan from August 10 – November 23 with limited-edition products sold exclusively at the exhibition including BEAMS Marvel t-shirts designed by three local artists.
Marvel Mania Merchants
All participating retailers will feature unique Marvel Mania promotions and special offers.
- Walmart
- Target
- Amazon
- Kohl’s
- Hot Topic
- Box Lunch
- FYE
- Party City
- Walgreens
- Books-A-Million
- shopDisney
- Disney store
In the UK and Europe marquee retailers include:
- Tesco
- Sainsbury’s Argos
- Smyths
- ASDA
- Amazon
- Carrefour
Fans in Southeast Asia, India and Middle East can look forward to an exciting line-up of Marvel campaigns across the region’s largest online retailers and e-Commerce platforms:
- Lazada
- Shopee
- Flipkart
- Amazon
Latin America rounds out the program with support from:
- El Palacio de Hierro
- Walmart
- Marathon
Merchandise
Fans will also be able to shop an exciting cross-category merchandise portfolio spanning video games, publishing, apparel, accessories, toys and including:
- Marvel FANatics – Offerings for the diehard Marvel fan:
- X-Men 20th Anniversary collectible toys by Hasbro
- Marvel Zombies FUNKO Pops! collectibles
- Marvel Maglite Flashlights – Captain America, Spider-Man and more
- Toys and collectibles from Hasbro, inspired by the highly-anticipated Marvel’s Avengers video game
- LEGO Marvel Studios Iron Man art set
- Find out which comic books have truly helped define Marvel Comics with Marvel: Greatest Comics: 100 Comics that Built A Universe from DK
- Marvel Best Bets For Kids and Teens – Kids can immerse themselves in Marvel Super Hero action through toys, roleplay, and apparel that’s the perfect fit for any adventure:
- BattleWorld Thanos Ship Showdown from Funko
- Black Widow apparel and footwear launches from:
- El Palacio de Hierro in Mexico
- Marathon in Peru
- Adidas in Europe and Disney store
- Spider-Man: Maximum Venom toys from Hasbro, LEGO and Funko
- The third book in the Rocket and Groot picture book series by Brendan Deneen, Snow Day for Groot!
- The Marvel Storybook Collection
- Living The Marvel Lifestyle – Fans can show their love through new collaborations and games, including:
- Foodies – BoxLunch Marvel Eat the Universe collection
- For gamers – Products inspired by the Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Marvel’s Avengers video games