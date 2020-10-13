“WandaVision” Funko Pop! Figures Available for Pre-Order on shopDisney

In just a few month’s time, the Disney+/Marvel Studios series WandaVision will make its streaming debut giving audiences a better look at Wanda’s powers and her life after the events of Avengers: Endgame. But before any of that can happen, Funko is releasing four WandaVision Pop! figures (and a chase variant) that have already landed on shopDisney. Fans can pre-order these collectibles now for an estimated late December delivery.

WandaVison Funko Pop! Figures

Celebrate the upcoming release of the highly anticipated Marvel series with some collectible figures! shopDisney is the first to give fans access to pre-orders of four (five if you count the chase variant) Funkos that feature Wanda and Vision dressed in their 50s monochromatic best, as well as some colorful Halloween costumes. Limit of two of each figure per guest.

1950s Wanda

1950s Vision (and Chase Variant)

Halloween Wanda

Halloween Vision

