ABC’s Primetime and Daytime Shows to Air Halloween-Themed Episodes October 25-29

Bring on the spoopy! Halloween week descends on ABC with several of the network’s shows serving up themed entertainment. From October 25-29, fans can tune in to ABC to see their favorite primetime and daytime programs get into the spirit of the season.

ABC Primetime Halloween Lineup

Sunday, October 25

America’s Funniest Home Videos – 7:00-8:00 pm

Catch a special Halloween episode of America’s Funniest Home Videos with highlights including a dog who is scared of a giant inflatable cat on the neighbor’s lawn, a grandma pranked when her grandbaby is replaced with a zombie doll and animals in funny costumes.

Supermarket Sweep – “Trick-or-Treat!” – 8:00-9:00 pm

Classic TV game show Supermarket Sweep is back for an all-new Halloween episode featuring spooky music, shopping lists and custom costumes! Two-time Emmy nominee and comedienne Leslie Jones hosts.

Monday, October 26

Dancing with the Stars – “Villains Night” – 8:00-10:00 pm

Just in time for Halloween, 10 celebrity and pro-dancer couples find their inner villain as they compete for this season’s seventh week live.

The paranormal comes to the ballroom! The show’s cold open will find Tyra Banks and the judges dressed up for the night and experiencing their own horror when they find out the celebrities have become villains!

Later, Tyra Banks will walk out to “Somebody’s Watching Me” by Rockwell.

Wednesday, October 28

The Conners – “Halloween and The Election vs. The Pandemic” – 9:00-9:30 pm

Mary is devastated that Halloween has been canceled by the city, so Darlene and Becky enlist Jackie and the rest of the family to create an unforgettable experience. Meanwhile, Mark goes toe-to-toe with another kid at school who doesn’t believe in wearing a mask on The Conners .

. Michael Fishman, who stars as D.J. Conner, makes his directorial debut with this Halloween-themed episode.

Thursday, October 29

General Hospital – 2:00-3:00 pm, check local listings