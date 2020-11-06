LEGO Announces New Large-Scale “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” ECTO-1 Building Set for Adult Collectors

Ever since it first appeared on-screen in 1984’s classic horror-comedy Ghostbusters, the ECTO-1 car has been considered one of the most iconic movie vehicles in cinema history. And now fans will be able to build their very own large-scale LEGO model of this immediately recognizable automobile thanks to the new Ghostbusters ECTO-1 building set, which depicts the car as it will appear in next year’s sequel Ghostbusters: Afterlife.
“This buildable version of the classic car is sure to delight Ghostbusters and LEGO brick fans alike, crammed full of authentic details from the iconic converted 1959 Cadillac Miller-Meteor ambulance which is sure to bring a retro feel to any LEGO brick car collection. This highly detailed set includes a range of tools and features needed by any Ghostbuster to track and catch ghoulish enemies.”
What’s Happening:
- LEGO has announced the new Ghostbusters ECTO-1 building set (#10274), representing how the famous movie car will look in the highly anticipated upcoming sequel Ghostbusters: Afterlife.
- The set contains 2,352 pieces and is recommended for adults ages 18 and up.
- This product will become available on Sunday, November 15, exclusively from LEGO brand stores and LEGO.com’s shop-at-home website.
What They’re Saying:
- LEGO Ghostbusters ECTO-1 designer Michael Psiaki: “I love creating LEGO vehicles, and having previously designed the LEGO James Bond Aston Martin DB5, I loved the challenge of working on the ECTO-1. This is the largest and most detailed version of this car that we have ever created. It is crammed full of authentic features and easter eggs that I’m excited for builders to discover as they put this model together.”
- LEGO: “The new LEGO Ghostbusters ECTO-1 is the most detailed LEGO brick recreation of the car ever produced and is the latest in a collection of film-based LEGO model building kits for adults who love building to relax and escape from the stresses of life. This set features two brand new LEGO brick elements including a new 6×14 curved windscreen and a new 5 module steering wheel.”
- LEGO: “The LEGO Ghostbusters ECTO-1 is perfect for film fans that want to build their very own piece of the new Ghostbusters: Afterlife movie. With a moving ghost sniffer activated by the wheels, an extendable rear gunner seat, working steering wheel and a whole host of other paranormal detection equipment on the detailed roof rack, the set ensures you’re ready for any ghost finding mission. The car also would not be complete without printed versions of the Ghostbusters logo adorning the car doors making this the ultimate gift for Ghostbusters fans and movie car enthusiasts.”