LEGO Announces New Large-Scale “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” ECTO-1 Building Set for Adult Collectors

Ever since it first appeared on-screen in 1984’s classic horror-comedy Ghostbusters, the ECTO-1 car has been considered one of the most iconic movie vehicles in cinema history. And now fans will be able to build their very own large-scale LEGO model of this immediately recognizable automobile thanks to the new Ghostbusters ECTO-1 building set, which depicts the car as it will appear in next year’s sequel Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

“This buildable version of the classic car is sure to delight Ghostbusters and LEGO brick fans alike, crammed full of authentic details from the iconic converted 1959 Cadillac Miller-Meteor ambulance which is sure to bring a retro feel to any LEGO brick car collection. This highly detailed set includes a range of tools and features needed by any Ghostbuster to track and catch ghoulish enemies.”

What’s Happening:

LEGO has announced the new Ghostbusters ECTO-1 building set (#10274), representing how the famous movie car will look in the highly anticipated upcoming sequel Ghostbusters: Afterlife .

. The set contains 2,352 pieces and is recommended for adults ages 18 and up.

This product will become available on Sunday, November 15, exclusively from LEGO brand stores and LEGO.com’s shop-at-home website

What They’re Saying: