Miles Battles Rhino in New Extended Gameplay Video for “Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales”

Marvel has shared a new extended gameplay video of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, giving us another look at the amazing new game before it swings into stores next week.
- The gameplay video featured a look at Miles and Peter Parker teaming up to take on the Rhino after he escapes from a prison transfer.
- James Ham and Brian Horton, representatives of Insomniac Games, also mentioned that the Tinkerer will play a role in the game, as well as Miles’ uncle Aaron who also goes by the villainous name of Prowler.
- Ham, an animator, discussed Miles’ swinging and fighting styles and what makes them so different from Peter’s.
- The video revealed the moment in which Miles learns of his bioelectric powers known as his venom stings.
- He uses these newfound powers to defeat Rhino and save Peter.
- Finally, the video introduces Simon Krieger, head of Roxxon Oil, who Horton promises will also play a role in the game.
- After the gameplay was complete, Ham talked about the 30 different swinging tricks Miles can do in the game and how he used skateboard tricks as inspiration for them.
- Horton mentioned “cultural correctness” and “authenticity” as the driving forces for this game.
- The vide also featured an announcement trailer for Miles’ suit from Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse, which was revealed last week in a new gameplay video.
- Horton also mentioned that there are many more Spidey suits featured in this game that we have not yet seen.
More on Spider-Man: Miles Morales:
- Marvel has released cover art and packaging details for the upcoming PS5 video game, Spider-Man: Miles Morales.
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales covers the character's rise as the second Spider-Man and is set a year after the events of the first game in the winter.
- Miles will get some help from a feline friend, affectionately being referred to as “Spider-Cat,” in the new game.
- You can pre-order the game now and it will be available on November 12.