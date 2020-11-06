Miles Battles Rhino in New Extended Gameplay Video for “Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales”

Marvel has shared a new extended gameplay video of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, giving us another look at the amazing new game before it swings into stores next week.

The gameplay video featured a look at Miles and Peter Parker teaming up to take on the Rhino after he escapes from a prison transfer.

James Ham and Brian Horton, representatives of Insomniac Games, also mentioned that the Tinkerer will play a role in the game, as well as Miles’ uncle Aaron who also goes by the villainous name of Prowler.

Ham, an animator, discussed Miles’ swinging and fighting styles and what makes them so different from Peter’s.

The video revealed the moment in which Miles learns of his bioelectric powers known as his venom stings.

He uses these newfound powers to defeat Rhino and save Peter.

Finally, the video introduces Simon Krieger, head of Roxxon Oil, who Horton promises will also play a role in the game.

After the gameplay was complete, Ham talked about the 30 different swinging tricks Miles can do in the game and how he used skateboard tricks as inspiration for them.

Horton mentioned “cultural correctness” and “authenticity” as the driving forces for this game.

The vide also featured an announcement trailer for Miles’ suit from Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse , which was revealed last week in a new gameplay video

Horton also mentioned that there are many more Spidey suits featured in this game that we have not yet seen.

