“Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales” Gets Launch Trailer Ahead of Thursday Release

Marvel has shared a launch trailer for the highly anticipated Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales before the game swings into stores this Thursday, November 12.

The new trailer features Miles interacting the original Spider-Man, Peter Parker, as he tries to learn the ropes of being a superhero in New York.

The trailer also shows off several villains, including the Tinkerer, the Rhino, the Prowler and the organization of criminals known as the Underground.

We also see several of Miles’ powers at work, including his ability to become invisible and his bioelectric venom strikes.

Some of the other characters featured in the trailer include Miles’ friend Ganke Lee, his mother and Roxxon head Simon Krieger.

The trailer also saves the best for last, showcasing a combination from Miles that ends with an attack from Spider-Cat.

More on Spider-Man: Miles Morales: