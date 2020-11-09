“Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales” Gets Launch Trailer Ahead of Thursday Release

Marvel has shared a launch trailer for the highly anticipated Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales before the game swings into stores this Thursday, November 12.
- The new trailer features Miles interacting the original Spider-Man, Peter Parker, as he tries to learn the ropes of being a superhero in New York.
- The trailer also shows off several villains, including the Tinkerer, the Rhino, the Prowler and the organization of criminals known as the Underground.
- We also see several of Miles’ powers at work, including his ability to become invisible and his bioelectric venom strikes.
- Some of the other characters featured in the trailer include Miles’ friend Ganke Lee, his mother and Roxxon head Simon Krieger.
- The trailer also saves the best for last, showcasing a combination from Miles that ends with an attack from Spider-Cat.
More on Spider-Man: Miles Morales:
- Marvel shared a new extended gameplay video last week, featuring a look at Miles and Peter Parker teaming up to take on the Rhino after he escapes from a prison transfer.
- Marvel has released cover art and packaging details for the upcoming PS5 video game, Spider-Man: Miles Morales.
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales covers the character's rise as the second Spider-Man and is set a year after the events of the first game in the winter.
- Miles will get some help from a feline friend, affectionately being referred to as “Spider-Cat,” in the new game.
- You can pre-order the game now and it will be available on November 12.