“Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales” Original Soundtrack Now Available

Marvel Music announced the digital release of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Original Video Game Soundtrack, featuring score by Emmy-nominated composer John Paesano, and three new original songs.
- The three new original songs featured in the soundtrack include:
- "I'm Ready" by Jaden Smith
- “Where We Come From” by Lecrae
- “This is My Time” by Lecrae
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is developed by Insomniac Games and launches for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 systems on Nov. 12.
- Paesano recorded the score at Ocean Way Studios and AIR Studios, with production and remixing by Grammy-winning producer Boi-1da.
- The album features 16 score tracks, plus three new original songs.
- “I’m Ready” is performed by Jaden Smith and was written by Smith, Omarr Rambert, and Josiah Bell.
- Smith recently released his third studio album, CTV3: Cool Tape Vol. 3.
- The songs “Where We Come From” and “This is My Time” are both by Grammy-winning Reach Records artist Lecrae.
- Both tracks were co-written by Moore and Matthew Samuels (Boi1-da).
- The acclaimed artist recently released Restoration, his 7 studio album and Columbia Records debut.
- The Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Original Video Game Soundtrack is available on Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes and Pandora here.
More on Spider-Man: Miles Morales:
- Marvel shared a new extended gameplay video last week, featuring a look at Miles and Peter Parker teaming up to take on the Rhino after he escapes from a prison transfer.
- Marvel has released cover art and packaging details for the upcoming PS5 video game, Spider-Man: Miles Morales.
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales covers the character's rise as the second Spider-Man and is set a year after the events of the first game in the winter.
- Miles will get some help from a feline friend, affectionately being referred to as “Spider-Cat,” in the new game.
- You can pre-order the game now and it will be available on November 12.