“Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales” Original Soundtrack Now Available

Marvel Music announced the digital release of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Original Video Game Soundtrack, featuring score by Emmy-nominated composer John Paesano, and three new original songs.

The three new original songs featured in the soundtrack include: "I'm Ready" “Where We Come From” by Lecrae “This is My Time” by Lecrae

Paesano recorded the score at Ocean Way Studios and AIR Studios, with production and remixing by Grammy-winning producer Boi-1da.

The album features 16 score tracks, plus three new original songs.

“I’m Ready” is performed by Jaden Smith and was written by Smith, Omarr Rambert, and Josiah Bell.

Smith recently released his third studio album, CTV3: Cool Tape Vol. 3.

The songs “Where We Come From” and “This is My Time” are both by Grammy-winning Reach Records artist Lecrae.

Both tracks were co-written by Moore and Matthew Samuels (Boi1-da).

The acclaimed artist recently released Restoration, his 7 studio album and Columbia Records debut.

The Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Original Video Game Soundtrack is available on Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes and Pandora here

