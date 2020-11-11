Original Film “Safety” Inspired by the True Story of Ray McElrathbey Comes to Disney+ on December 11

Disney+’s new film Safety about Clemson University football star Ray McElrathbey, will premiere on the service on December 11th.

What’s Happening:

It’s football season! As professional and college teams take to the field, Disney+ is bringing a new film to their streaming service.

While fans can already enjoy classics such as Remember the Titans and Invincible , now they’ll have another sports star to admire.

and , now they’ll have another sports star to admire. Starting on December 11th, Disney+ subscribers can stream the original movie Safety

Disney+ shared a tweet this morning announced the film’s debut and sharing four production photos:

Disney's Safety is an all-new Original Movie inspired by the true story of former Clemson University safety Ray McElrathbey, streaming Dec. 11 on #DisneyPlus. #SafetyMovie🏈 pic.twitter.com/q7oEaS6yT7 — Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 11, 2020

1 of 3

Synopsis:

“Safety is the empowering story of Ray McElrathbey, a young man facing a series of challenging circumstances, whose faith and persistence help him to triumph over repeated adversities and play football on scholarship at Clemson University, all while struggling to raise and care for his 11-year-old brother Fahmarr.”

The film stars:

Jay Reeves (All American) as Ray

Thaddeus J. Mixson (The Grind) as Fahmarr

Corinne Foxx (47 Meters Down: Uncaged) as Kaycee

Creative Teams:

Directed by: Oscar nominee Reginald Hudlin ( Django Unchained, Marshall )

Written by: Randy McKinnon ( Where the Water Runs ) Nick Santora ( Scorpion, The Fugitive at Quibi)

Produced by: Mark Ciardi ( Chappaquiddick, Invincible )



More Disney+ Debuts: