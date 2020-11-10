Disney+ Shares Trailer for “The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse”

Oh boy! Disney+ has released an exciting trailer for the upcoming series of shorts, The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse, before it debuts on the streamer next week.

The trailer features Mickey, Minnie and friends as they go on all kinds of wild new adventures.

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse will debut on Disney+ on Mickey’s birthday, November 18.

About the Series:

In The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse , it's nothing but fun and excitement for Mickey and his best pals – Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Goofy and Pluto – as they embark on their greatest adventures yet, navigating the curveballs of a wild and zany world where the magic of Disney makes the impossible possible.

The series will include stories inspired by various lands at Disney parks and cameos by classic Disney heritage characters.

Creative Team:

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse is produced by Disney Television Animation

Christopher Willis, the composer of the Mickey Mouse shorts

About They Mickey Mouse Cartoons: