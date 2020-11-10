Disney+ Shares Trailer for “The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse”

Oh boy! Disney+ has released an exciting trailer for the upcoming series of shorts, The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse, before it debuts on the streamer next week.
- The trailer features Mickey, Minnie and friends as they go on all kinds of wild new adventures.
- The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse will debut on Disney+ on Mickey’s birthday, November 18.
About the Series:
- In The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse, it's nothing but fun and excitement for Mickey and his best pals – Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Goofy and Pluto – as they embark on their greatest adventures yet, navigating the curveballs of a wild and zany world where the magic of Disney makes the impossible possible.
- Each seven-minute short is filled with laugh-out-loud comedy, modern settings, timeless stories, new music and the unmistakable classic art style of the Mickey Mouse shorts.
- The series will include stories inspired by various lands at Disney parks and cameos by classic Disney heritage characters.
Creative Team:
- The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse is produced by Disney Television Animation
- Paul Rudish serves as executive producer and supervising director.
- Christopher Willis, the composer of the Mickey Mouse shorts, also provides the music for this series.
About They Mickey Mouse Cartoons:
- Marked by a contemporary art style that harkens back to Mickey’s 1928 beginnings, the Mickey Mouse cartoon shorts premiered on Disney Channel in 2013 and ran for five seasons, consisting of a total of 96 episodes, and garnered many awards.
- The shorts inspired a global line of consumer products, toys and clothing as well as the new attraction, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, the first ride-through attraction in Disney history starring Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, now open at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.
- All five seasons of the shorts are currently available to stream on Disney+.