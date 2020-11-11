Disney+ Shares New Trailer, Poster for “Inside Pixar” Docuseries

Have you ever wanted to see how a movie or short film is created at Pixar? This Friday, fans will get the chance to experience what goes on at the studio as the first of four installments in the docuseries Inside Pixar comes to Disney+.

What’s Happening:

Disney+ shared the trailer for its new original docuseries Inside Pixar , premiering on November 13th.

premiering on November 13th. The series consists of four collections with five short stories in each collection, centered around a central theme.

The first collection releasing on Friday is “Inspired,” exploring what sparks inspiration and the journey from idea to execution.

Additionally, Disney+ shared a poster for the series that shows Steven Hunter creating one of his characters for the short film “Out.”

The series offers insights into the personal and cinematic stories that provide an inside look into the people, artistry, and culture of Pixar Animation Studios.

Viewers will become familiar with the voices behind their favorite Pixar films and characters. The first collection will highlight:

Kemp Powers

Deanna Marsigliese

Dan Scanlon

Steven Hunter

Jessica Heidt

Creative Team:

Produced by Pixar Animation Studios, Inside Pixar is directed by Erica Milsom and Tony Kaplan.