“Inside Marvel’s Storyboards” Takes a Look at How Community Influences Storytelling

The latest installment of “Inside Marvel’s Storyboards” takes a look at the art of storytelling and how it is influenced by the community around the storyteller.

This episode if unique in that it actually features Joe Quesada, the host of Marvel’s Storyboards and and SVP and creative director at Marvel.

Quesada credits his family and community for his early storytelling abilities.

He explains that he would tell stories through his artwork before getting into the world of comics.

He also explains that all storytelling is influenced by our communities because writers write what they know, and what they don’t they can look up.

Finally, Quesada brings up the upcoming episode of Marvel’s Storyboards featuring Taboo as one that tackles this topic.

More on season two of Marvel’s Storyboards:

The lineup of guests who will be featured on season two of Marvel’s Storyboards , include: Sasheer Zamata (SNL) Ed Viesturs (high-altitude mountaineer) Nelson Figueroa (former MLB pitcher for the New York Mets) Gillian Jacobs (Community, Love) Samhita Mukhopadhyay (Executive Editor, Teen Vogue) Taboo (Black Eyed Peas)

While we do not currently have an exact premiere date for the second season of Marvel's Storyboards, we do know it will be coming soon to the official Marvel Entertainment YouTube channel

