Gregg Wayans and Asjha Cooper to Star in Freeform Pilot “None of the Above”

Freeform’s pilot order for comedy None of the Above is continuing with the next step in production and has found its lead cast. The comedy pilot which hails from Kenny Smith (Black-ish) focuses on two college friends who don’t conform to expectations.

What’s Happening:

The Hollywood Reporter None of the Above has selected its cast.

has selected its cast. The pilot order was announced earlier this year Black-ish showrunner Kenny Smith.

showrunner Kenny Smith. Starring in the episode are Gregg Wayans and Asjha Cooper. The duo will play college friends whose transition into the "real" world isn't easy because they don't quite conform to other people's expectations.

Also joining the pilot are Ron Taylor, Justin Miles and Katelyn Tarver.

The single-camera comedy comes from ABC Signature, where Smith has an overall deal.

Smith (The Game, Marlon) executive produces with director Mo Marable Woke), former Freeform head of originals Lauren Corrao

