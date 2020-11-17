Gregg Wayans and Asjha Cooper to Star in Freeform Pilot “None of the Above”

Freeform’s pilot order for comedy None of the Above is continuing with the next step in production and has found its lead cast. The comedy pilot which hails from Kenny Smith (Black-ish) focuses on two college friends who don’t conform to expectations.
What’s Happening:
- The Hollywood Reporter is writing that the Freeform pilot for None of the Above has selected its cast.
- The pilot order was announced earlier this year with the potential series hailing from former Black-ish showrunner Kenny Smith.
- Starring in the episode are Gregg Wayans and Asjha Cooper. The duo will play college friends whose transition into the "real" world isn't easy because they don't quite conform to other people's expectations.
- Also joining the pilot are Ron Taylor, Justin Miles and Katelyn Tarver.
- The single-camera comedy comes from ABC Signature, where Smith has an overall deal.
- Smith (The Game, Marlon) executive produces with director Mo Marable (Woke), former Freeform head of originals Lauren Corrao and Tornante TV.
About the characters:
- Gregg Wayans (Marlon), the nephew of Keenen, Damon, Kim, Marlon and Shawn Wayans, will play Cannon, a self-assured and witty guy who's always up for new experiences, until he's not.
- Asjha Cooper (All American, Snowfall) will play Valencia, a woman of devout faith whose drive to succeed can border on obsessive.
- Ron Taylor plays Mo, a laid-back enterpreneur who's an advocate of the Black community and Black culture.
- Justin Miles (Paradise Lost) plays Cannon's best friend, Ryan, who goes all in for his friends (for both good and ill).
- Katelyn Tarver (Ballers) plays Cydney, Ryan's wife and a practical, tenacious woman who speaks her mind on saving the environment, and if there's time left, human rights.