Freeform Orders Pilot for “None of the Above” from “Black-ish” Producer Kenny Smith

Freeform has ordered a pilot for a new single-camera comedy titled None of the Above from Black-ish producer Kenny Smith, according to Deadline.

Smith will write and executive produce the new series, which is currently using None of the Above as a working title.

None of the Above comes from ABC

comes from Deadline offered the following summary of the series: The series will will follow two friends post-college who find their transition into the “real” world messy because they don’t quite conform to expectations. Cannon’s a black guy who loves things like indie-folk and foreign films, just as much as he loves hip-hop and both Michael Jordans. Valencia’s a devout Christian with a budding career guiding children in the school system and is also a big fan of premarital sex, curse words and marijuana. The show tackles issues such as race, identity and sexual politics, as these two best friends lean on each other to stay true to who they are … or who they’ll eventually become.

The series was originally developed at Tornate TV under the studio’s then-president Lauren Corrao, who is now Freeform’s EVP Original Programming and Development.

Carrao optioned the script and redeveloped it to fit the Freeform brand.

Smith has an overall deal with ABC Studios.

He is currently a consulting producer on Black-ish after serving as executive producer and showrunner last season.

Smith shared an Emmy nomination and won an NAACP award for his work in the series' third season.

